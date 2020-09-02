Lala Kent Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Fiance Randall Emmett

Getty

"I feel very maternal and motherly," said Lala. "I cry about everything."

Lala Kent received the "best gift" for her 30th birthday.

"I'm like shaking right now, because I can't believe it's a real-life thing. I'm really emotional," said Lala, 30, before announcing the exciting news. "I cry about everything, but today is very much happy tears."

"Today is my 30th birthday and I can't think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers," she continued. "And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too… I am pregnant!"

"Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!" Randall, 49, added enthusiastically.

Lala, who has been engaged to Randall since 2018, shared her excitement over becoming a mom, while also joking about her intense pregnancy hormones.

"I am so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly," she expressed. "It's very interesting and I'm going to try not to bawl my eyes out. I cry about everything. I look at the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I'm, like, is [it] happy or sad, I don't know."

"Life is really hitting me in the face," Lala added. "It's like, holy shit I'm turning 30. There's something living inside of me, growing, which is in itself...what is this alien thing happening?"

"My life is changing very quickly and I don't love change, even though it's all great things," she admitted. "It's like, 'Well, wait a minute. I'm a kid still and how am I having a kid? Kid having a kid!'"

Randall said Lala has been sending him "daily" updates of the size of their baby.

"We just recently found out and obviously it was very early and we weren't sure if, you know, what was going to happen," he recalled. "Lala has been keeping me posted daily -- I guess there are charts on the internet where it says the evolution of your child...So she called me up I think after the first couple of days and she said, 'We have a baby squid in my stomach.'"

"I said, 'It looks exactly like a shrimp and it is so damn cute!' Lala gushed, adding that the baby is now the size of a "gummy bear."

The reality star then recalled her emotions when she heard her baby's heartbeat.

"I had a doctor's appointment yesterday," Lala said. "And the heartbeat, you guys, I just want to hear that for the rest of my life. If I could just hear that forever, I'm chillin'."

Later on the episode, Lisa Vanderpump appeared the podcast and reacted to the news of Lala's pregnancy.

"So after four and a half years that we've been together, had a lot of ups and downs," Lala told her "Vanderpump" boss. "Lisa Vanderpump, I am having a baby!"

"A baby! Oh my goodness! A little baby Emmett. How exciting!," Lisa cheered, applauding in excitement. "It makes me want to cry, but I don't want to cry because my eyelashes will fall off."

Lala revealed she's "a couple of days shy of 10 weeks" and will find out the sex of the baby in two weeks.

This is the first child for Lala, while Randall shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.