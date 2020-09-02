Letitia Wright Honors 'Brother' Chadwick Boseman with Powerful Spoken Word Poem

Getty

Rather than share her words in written form, the "Black Panther" star expressed her thoughts verbally in a beautifully produced short video shared to her Instagram.

There have been many touching and powerful tributes in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Now comes a stunningly artistic expression of Letitia Williams' grief via spoken word poetry.

The "Black Panther" star, who played Boseman's younger sister in the blockbuster film, first put pen to paper and then voice to mic as she honored the man who went from an on-screen brother to her "brother" in life, as well.

"This hurts," she said at one point as beautiful images from nature interspersed with short vignettes of the co-stars together and a melancholy piano accompaniment. It was an echo of her tweet shortly after the shocking news of his death went public.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Boseman had kept his battle with cancer private and secret from even some of those closest to him, including his co-stars and directors.

The whole production was stunningly edited by Wright herself and it is absolutely gut-wrenching and raw. She spoke of the day she discovered, along with the rest of the world, that he was gone.

She opened up about the realization of what he'd been dealing with all these years and then reminisced on their first meeting, times spent together on the set of "Black Panther" and what happens next.

You can check out the full text of her message below, though if you've got the five minutes to spare you should absolutely experience her message the way she'd intended it to be experienced in the video above.

It is written, there is nothing new under the sun.

But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine.

Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in.

Tears flowing, rivers so deep

I didn't know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.

A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm.

You always moved with grace and ease.

Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.

Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality.

I wish I got to say goodbye.

I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy.

I didn't know you were dealing with so much.

But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.

And I'll never forget the day that I met you,

Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such. And I always did. And I always will.

But now, my heart is broken.

Searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.

I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and more moments of me picking on you on set, leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as Ryan gave us notes.

I thought this would be forever.

This hurts.

I'm trusting God to heal all wounds.

It is also written that all things are made new; there is light in the darkness.

Streams of living water flow, giving new life.

And all that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the Earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

You're forever in my heart.