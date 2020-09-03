Rachael Leigh Cook Talks Online Dating: 'Best Possible Way To Talk To A Stranger' (Exclusive)

TooFab

"But I'm dating someone wonderful now, so I've stopped that."

Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. recently dished on whether or not they have ever dipped into the online dating pool.

During an exclusive interview with TooFab, the stars revealed their virtual matchmaking histories as they discussed their new Netflix rom-com "Love, Guaranteed," which tells the story of a single guy (Wayans) who hires an attorney (Cook) to sue a dating app company after being promised he'd find a romantic partner.

"I have a little bit, you know, it's interesting," Rachael said of meeting someone online. "It's the best possible way to talk to a stranger. I like it."

Play video content

"But I'm dating someone wonderful now, so I've stopped that," she said, referring to her new beau, Kevin, whom she met after divorcing her husband of 15 years, Daniel Gillies, in 2019.

"It's pretty fun to see the way -- just as an actor -- I just think it's interesting to see how people present themselves," she continued. "There's a character study moment."

As for Damon, he appeared to have quite a different experience.

"Yeah, I online date mainly when my wife's asleep," the "Happy Endings" actor joked.

"Naw, I've never online dated before," he explained. "But I have a lot of friends who, you know, give me a lot of horror stories, but also good stories. I know a couple who have been going strong for probably like three years now and they met online."

Rachael went on to say how she finds it hilarious "when the person gets referred to as their [online] dating name for the rest of their lives."

"Like my friend has been married for five years now to 'Silverlake Rob' and we can't call him anything else," she said cracking up.

"He's like, 'I'm just Rob,'" she continued. "And we're like, 'No, you're not.'"

With their new romantic comedy being a refreshing diversion for people locked down during the pandemic, Rachael and Damon told TooFab how they keep themselves from getting bored at home.

"I write a list of things to do every night before I go to sleep," Damon revealed. "And then I wake up and everything I do, I just check off. So at least it's like I have some type of schedule and structure, even if it's like stupid things. Like the top of my list is 'wake up.' I wake up, I go 'check.'"

"It helps not to just like melt into eternity."

Rachael jumped in, joking, "Melting into eternity?! That was so poetic. How am I supposed to follow that?! He just dropped that and then I'm supposed to follow that with something stupid?"

Gaining composure, she went on to say how her two children help keep her from being bored -- but also the idea of simply burying one's head in the sand.

"Denial has been working out pretty well for me," she cracked. "Other than that -- it's a day at a time."

The director of "Love, Guaranteed" -- Mark Steven Johnson -- said he was hoping the film would be a great reprieve from the trials of the current climate as well.

"I just wanted to make something to make people feel good," he told TooFab. "You know, that brings people together. You can have some laughs and some sweetness for 90 minutes and just come out of the movie being a little bit better than you did going in."

Later in the interview, Rachael acknowledged the similarities between her offbeat character, Laney, in the 1999 iconic comedy "She's All That" and her loner lawyer, Susan, in "Love, Guaranteed."

"I did sort of think to myself that hopefully tones of that movie translate to this one -- so I can hopefully steal a little bit," she confessed with a laugh. "I like to think that I'm a lot more fun in my real life than Susan. I'm not sure, the jury's still out. But yeah, it did feel interesting and feel similar to that in some ways."

"But playing someone who's surprised by a love in their life is -- it's one of the most fun things to play."

Catch Rachael and Damon in the hilarious and sweet comedy "Love, Guaranteed" on Netflix now!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.