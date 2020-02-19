Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Tana Mongeau's Advice on How to Deal with Running Into Exes (Exclusive)
View Photos
TooFab
Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Vegas Wedding Was as Ridiculous As You'd Expect

"I like to try to be friends with my exes, you know? I try to," Tana explained.

Tana Mongeau is clearly an expert at staying friendly with exes.

While out in Los Angeles recently, the 21-year-old YouTuber was asked if she had any advice on how to deal with running into former lovers in public.

"You go like this," Tana joked, covering her face. "I don't know. It depends. I like to try to be friends with my exes, you know? I try to."

"I really am," she continued. "I'm thriving in being friends with my exes."

Although she said she and her ex, Jake Paul, are "cool," she understandably didn't seem too eager to discuss her ex's new relationship.

"I mean, I'm doing me," Tana said. "I don't think I'm thinking about that but you're sweet."

Bella Thorne Teases Engagement Announcement with Diamond Ring Emoji Post

View Story

When asked her thoughts on her ex's brother, Logan, possibly taking on NFL star Antonio Brown in a fight, Tana said, "I don't know. I'm trying to not be a Paul anymore."

"But I hope he wins. I love Logan," she added. "Sending love."

While discussing her exes, Tana was, in fact, out with one of them, rapper Mod Sun. Last year, Tana was in a polyamorous relationship with Mod and Bella Thorne, before the ladies split in February 2019. Bella and Mod Sun broke up a few months later in April.

Tana went on to date Jake Paul, 23, and the couple became engaged after just three months of dating. Tana and Jake had a wild, over-the-top wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last July, however, it was later discovered the pair were never legally married.

Tana and Jake announced their separation last month.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Vegas Wedding Was as Ridiculous As You'd Expect

#ModSun#TanaMongeau
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

JoJo Siwa Reveals the Sweet Details of Her Tour Rider

JoJo Siwa Reveals the Sweet Details of Her Tour Rider
Audrina Patridge Just Admitted to This Cosmetic Procedure While Promoting…
Cosmetic Surgery Confessions

Audrina Patridge Just Admitted to This Cosmetic Procedure While Promoting…
Millie Bobby Brown Hopes for Change After Facing 'Sexualization, Insults' In…

Millie Bobby Brown Hopes for Change After Facing 'Sexualization, Insults' In…
Salma Hayek Flips This Instagram Troll's Insult into 'Advice'
Savage Celebrity Clapbacks

Salma Hayek Flips This Instagram Troll's Insult into 'Advice'
Caroline Flack's Family Releases Unpublished Instagram Post

Caroline Flack's Family Releases Unpublished Instagram Post
Tana Mongeau's Advice On How to Deal with Exes
exclusive

Tana Mongeau's Advice On How to Deal with Exes