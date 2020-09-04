Cheer Star La'Darius Marshall 'Safe' After Alarming Instagram Post Worries Co-Stars, Fans

Instagram

Debbie Bonner, with whom Marshall lived during the Netflix reality show, posted an update on his page saying he was safely with her.

The "Cheer" community was quickly alarmed on Thursday after one of the Netflix reality series' stars posted a since-deleted and disturbing message on Instagram suggesting extremely dark thoughts.

Right away, La'Darius Marshall's co-stars hit him back with words of encouragement and support, but fans were nevertheless worried until several hours later a new post went up on his page, only this one wasn't penned by Marshall.

Instead, it was Debbie Bonner, one of the cheer moms Marshall had stayed with during the filming of the show. "La'Darius Marshall is safe at home here in Texas with me," she wrote. " Thank you all for caring for our boy. He will receive the help he needs. I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him."

Comments were turned off for this post, while Marshall's original post was removed altogether.

Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away," he wrote in that post. " I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here."

"I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it," he continued. "What's left of me is nothing, I'm empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life."

"Painting a picture to seem happy isn’t the way to go for me anymore," he added. "I am not what my media shows. I’m a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war."

"Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories. I love each and every single one of you guys. I hope that God shows you the way," he concluded his message. "Hurt people hurt people, and I’m tired of hurting people. It’s ok I’ll be smiling wherever I’m going. I have Given up this time."

Marshall had previously opened up about some of his struggles on "Cheer," including enduring sexual abuse by an older boy when he was put into the care of a neighbor after he and his siblings were removed from their mother's home amid her battle with drug abuse..

Marshall's post sparked alarm and concern among fans and co-stars alike, with two of his teammates quickly reaching out to him.

Gabi Butler tried lifting him up by reminding him what a spark for good he was in her life, writing, "I just want to tell you how much of an impact YOU have made on my life. You made me strong when I was weak. You lifted me when I was down. You have made me a better me. I need you to know that you are my EVERYTHING."

"I can not stress enough how important you are to not only me, but so many other people," she continued. "I love you with all my heart, body and soul and I would literally take a bullet for you. Please, please, please just know that you are very loved and cared about."

"You mean so much to me and others and have made a huge impact on so many people!" added Jerry Harris. "I want you to know you have so many people that love you so much for YOU! You have made a huge impact on America and they love you so much just like everyone who's close to you!"

He went on to emphasize, "NEVER lose sight of that. It's definitely something that keeps me going when times get tough and trust me THEY DO!! But I know I have family, close friends, and die hard loving fans that support me and build me up and you do as well!"

Fans were able to sigh in relief when Bonner shared her update, complete with a picture of Marshall at her home. It's also good that she assured them he would get the help he needs and that he so quickly accepted her offer of support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.