Riley Keough Honors Late Brother Benjamin Ahead of 2-Month Anniversary of His Death

Benjamin, an aspiring musician, died by suicide on July 12.

Riley Keough says she "would give anything" to spend just "one more minute" with her late brother, Benjamin Keough.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to honor her younger brother ahead of the two-month anniversary of his death. Riley, 31, shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Benjamin, who tragically died by suicide in July at the age of 27.

"Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother 🌊 @jj_silkyhands," she captioned the pic, above.

Riley posted another heartwarming throwback photo last month. In the pic, Riley can be seen with her arm around Benjamin's shoulder as she reads him a story.

"Love of my life 💫" she wrote alongside the photo.

On July 12, Benjamin, an aspiring musician, was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death was later ruled a suicide.

Following her brother's death, Riley posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, saying Benjamin was "too sensitive for this harsh world."

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," Riley captioned a compilation of photos. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," she continued. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

A few weeks later, Riley revealed she got a tribute tattoo to honor Benjamin. The ink, which is on her collarbone, features the words "Benjamin Storm" in cursive.

Benjamin and Riley are the only children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Their grandparents are, of course, Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie also shares 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

