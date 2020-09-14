Erin Andrews Says She Felt Like a 'Loser' After She Was Let Go As DWTS Host

Getty

The television host also opened up about what's next for her, including which celebrity she would love to work with.

Erin Andrews is sharing more details about losing her job as host of "Dancing with the Stars."

While appearing on Barstool Sports' "Token CEO" podcast, the television personality revealed how she found out she had been let go from the reality dance competition series -- which she hosted since Season 18 in 2014 -- and recalled her reaction to the news.

"I didn't have much time to deal with it," began Andrews, 42. "I got a phone call -- we were on the putting green with my dog and my husband -- and I got a call that said, 'You know, so and so from ABC wants to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh, shit, like this is it."

"I felt sorry for myself and I kind of was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because you know, we don't know when live television is coming back," she continued. "These are hard jobs to get."

"So I was like, 'Oh no, I'm a loser. This is really bad,'" Andrews added. "And then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people that have production groups and they're like, 'You're gonna find something.'"

Despite losing her "DWTS" job -- which Andrews also described as a "super big bummer" -- the sideline reporter said she later realized there is much "worse stuff going on right now" like the coronavirus pandemic.

"These are the things people go through in their life. Right?" she explained. "And I did remind myself, by the way, there's people that have such worse stuff going on right now. I mean, give me a break, for me to be that selfish and think, 'Oh my God, the world's ending,' People lost multiple people in their families because of COVID."

While Andrews said she has "a vacancy now in [her] entertainment world," she already has some ideas about what she would like to do next, including which celebrity she would love to work with.

"I mean, I was relieved of my 'Dancing with the Stars' duty and everything happens for a reason. I mean, you know, nobody wants to be let go when it's not on their terms. But, I do think there's something on the horizon," Andrews explained. "I'm definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon. I really enjoyed being in that space."

She continued, "As much as I do love sports -- I'm a fan of a lot of things, reality TV, I'm just a fan of TV and so I think that's why 'Dancing' was a great fit for me, because, you know, it was live you didn't know what was going to happen."

"I would love to be a part of hosting a game show, I really would," she added, revealing that Elizabeth Banks has her "dream job" of hosting "Press Your Luck."

"I’m obsessed with that show anyways, I want to compete on it, but yes, something in the entertainment space."

Andrews also said she's spoken to comedian Kevin Hart "many times" about a possible collaboration.

"I've been very on Kevin Hart to quit this whole comedian movie thing and just do a talk show with me because we mesh, but we are also so different in so many ways," Andrews said. "I'm 42. I've only been married for three years, we're trying to have kids, I'm trying to keep this dog afloat and also have a career."

"So I think that would work so well with Kevin Hart making fun of me, but he won't listen to me," she added. "Apparently he's got a good thing carved out."

"Dancing With the Stars" premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.