Tina Knowles Reminds Everyone Her Maiden Name is Actually Beyoncé

Tina Knowles just reminded us all that her famous daughter very much takes after her -- even when it comes to the meaning behind her name.

During a podcast interview on Tuesday with "In My Head with Heather Thomson" Knowles shared, "A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name. It's my maiden name."

The mother of Beyonce and Solange Knowles continued, "My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."

Knowles who shares six siblings admitted that they all use different spellings of the mega famous "Beyoncé" name.

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E, and it’s interesting and it shows you the times because we asked my mother when I was grown I was like why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? And you know it’s all these different spellings," she continued. "And my mom’s reply to me was like, "That’s what they put on your birth certificate.'"

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?'" The business woman and creator of the House of Deréon recalled. "I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates."

Knowles reflected on how it "must've been horrible" that even her own mother wasn't "able to have her children's names spelled correctly."

She concluded, "So we all have different spellings. People don't even put the two together and know that's the same name."

