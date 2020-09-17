Why Carrie Underwood Apologized for Her ACM Speech After Historic Win

Getty

"You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me."

Carrie Underwood apologized to her husband, Mike Fischer, and their two kids -- Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1 -- for forgetting to mention them during an acceptance speech at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

After tying with Thomas Rhett for the Entertainer of the Year award on Wednesday night, the "Cry Pretty" singer, 37, made amends for the slight in the virtual backstage press room.

"First, I want to say that I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech," she began. "You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I'm sorry!"

"But I do love my children and my husband," she added.

Carrie became the first woman to win the honor three times after Garth Brooks removed himself from contention.

During her acceptance speech, Carrie said, "2020 man! Thank you. God, so much. All glory to God. Thank you to the ACM for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and to have my name mentioned with his and Luke [Bryan] and Luke [Combs] and Eric Church. I am beyond honored. Thank you."

Winning the award for the first time, Thomas thanked "Jesus Christ," his wife, Lauren Akins and their daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love.

Both Carrie and Thomas also thanked their record labels, management team and fans.

Meanwhile, back in the virtual press room, Carrie went on to say how excited she is to have son Isaiah featured on her upcoming Christmas album, "My Gift."

"It was wonderful to have Isaiah be a part of what I love," she told E! News. "He was super excited to be there, if nothing else he'll have a fun day seeing what mommy does."

"So it was such a great moment for me as a mom to have him share something that I really love to do and he ended up being really great in the studio," she added. "I was so proud."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.