Max Ehrich Reportedly Knew About Demi Lovato Breakup Before 'Tabloid' Stories, Despite His Claims

Getty

After Max Ehrich claimed on Saturday that he only found out about his breakup with Demi Lovato after it was reported in the media, multiple outlets are reporting via sources that this just isn't true.

"Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press," one source told People. TooFab has reached out to representatives for Lovato and Ehrich for clarification.

At the time of their reported breakup late last week, the couple was already technically apart, with Lovato in Los Angeles and Ehrich filming in Atlanta what he described as "a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

A source for E! went so far as to say Ehrich "is lying," clarifying that "Demi did tell him beforehand." This source suggested that he was "just trying to stay relevant" with the claim he found out via "tabloids."

According to another source for the outlet, "There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head." The source went on to say Lovato worried he didn't have good intentions and that "there were many red flags."

People reports that the couple started experiencing problems in the past few weeks as they emerged from their quarantine bubble to return to work. Both E! sources seemed to agree that Lovato's family had serious concerns and is relieved the couple has separated.

While Lovato has not publicly addressed the breakup, she certainly seemed to indicate it with an Instagram Stories pic featuring her finger without an engagement wearing a t-shirt reading, "Dogs over people."

Max seemed to officially confirm their relationship status on Saturday, per TMZ, with his Instagram Stories claim. "Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he wrote.

The former couple began dating this past March as the pandemic changed things dramatically across the world, leading the months-long quarantine protocols. In July, amid quarantine, they got engaged on the beach in Malibu.