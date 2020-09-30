Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Receive Outpourings of Love and Support After Tragic Loss of Baby

Instagram

Teigen shared the heartbreaking post Wednesday night about the loss of their baby after complications during pregnancy put her in the hospital.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning an absolutely devastating loss, which Teigen shared with her fans who've been following her recent pregnancy complications via Instagram.

In her latest post she shared a picture of herself sitting her hospital bed with tears rolling down her cheeks, having lost their unborn child to those complications. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," she wrote. "It just wasn’t enough."

The couple shared images of them holding their son together in his last moments and ultimately, Teigen tweeted, "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real?"

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020 @chrissyteigen

Condolences and messages of love and support immediately began pouring in from Hollywood as celebrities and fans shared in the couple's grief.

Teigen also revealed in her post that unlike in her previous pregnancies -- she and Legend have a daughter, Luna, and son, Miles, together -- they actually had a name in mind for this son.

"We, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack," she wrote. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

She then shared a message to Jack, adding, "I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

To her fans, Teigen wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

Remarkably, considering the pain in her heart, she nevertheless tried to close her sentiments on an uplifting and appreciative note.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine," she wrote. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Sunny Hostin, who has also lost a baby to miscarriage, shared her condolences while also praising Teigen for being so open about her experience. "You are helping so many women by talking about what we suffer in silence," she wrote.

@chrissyteigen @johnlegend My prayers for you. Our journey with our son Gabriel could have been your path with your beautiful boy Jack. My placenta was also torn and I spent the majority of my pregnancy on bed rest. Know that Jack can feel your love. Your boy is now an Angel. ❤️ — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) October 1, 2020 @sunny

@chrissyteigen I suffered five miscarriages before having my beautiful blessings Gabriel and Paloma. The pain never really goes away. I admire you for sharing your pain and journey with the world. You are helping so many women by talking about what we suffer in silence. ❤️ https://t.co/jCrvHTBLxG — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) October 1, 2020 @sunny

Both Teigen and Legend had a slew of comments from so many of their famous friends on Instagram, sharing their condolences and sending up prayers in support of the family at this difficult time.

"We love you and are here for you and your family," commented Charlie Puth, while Todd Chrisley said, "Our prayers are always with you and your beautiful family, may God lift you up during these confusing times."

Kyle Richards told the couple she "will say a special prayer for Jack tonight," calling him their "guardian angel." "I am so so sorry to hear this news," she commented. Nicole Polizzi said she was "praying for you and your beautiful family."

"I'm so sorry," wrote Hailey Bieber. "Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time." Paris Hilton also sent "so much love," writing, "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss."

Kim Kardashian shared her condolences as well, commenting, "We're always here for you and love you guys so much," while Gabrielle Union offered similar sentiments, adding, "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y'all need. Always."

January Jones sent her love, calling their loss "heartbreaking," while Michelle Monaghan wrote, "Oh my goodness. Bless all of your hearts." Stassi Schroeder said, "My heart is broken for you and your family. I will be praying for your healing nonstop."

Olivia Culpo comments she was "sending love, prayers, and positive energy" to Teigen and Legend, as Rachel Zoe also sent "love and healing" along with her condolences.

"Sending so much love to you right now," commented Channing Tatum, as La La Anthony added, "Sending so much love and prayers to you, John, and the family. My heart goes out to you. Praying for peace and healing."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson told Teigen, "Sending so much love to you and John and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak," while Derek Hough commented with a broken heart emoji.

So very sorry, John & Chrissy. He's a part of you and will be with you forever. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 1, 2020 @PadmaLakshmi

Heartbreaking to read this news, Chrissy. Loving prayers for you and your family. https://t.co/eyfNhl4QkC — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) October 1, 2020 @MsKathyBates

I am so deeply sorry.

I know Jack was so loved. And no doubt loved you.

Take your time and know that you are appreciated by so many who wish you well. — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) October 1, 2020 @jenniferbeals

Sending you and John and your precious babies comfort love and light. I’m so so sorry. 💔 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 1, 2020 @AudraEqualityMc

My heart is absolutely breaking for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. This is a woman who shares so bravely and openly all the joys and sorrows of her life. She is an absolute gift to our world. I am praying tonight for their son and for their family. 🙏 — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 1, 2020 @emmyrossum

I am so terribly sorry that you and your family have to endure this pain. Sending so much LovE and healing your way. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 1, 2020 @leannrimes

Sending you, John, and your entire family so much love and strength as you navigate this grief. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) October 1, 2020 @rachelzegler

Love to you all. Love. Love. Love. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 1, 2020 @BradleyWhitford

I'm so, so sorry for this loss. My heart breaks for you. Love to your wonderful family. — Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) October 1, 2020 @reghud

Love to you and Chrissy, John — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 1, 2020 @AndyRichter

We are with you all during this impossible time. You are surrounded by love. So truly sorry for this loss. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 1, 2020 @joshgad