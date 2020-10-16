Stevie Nicks Says 'There Would Have Been No Fleetwood Mac' If She Hadn't Had Abortion

Getty

"There's just no way that I could have had a child then."

Stevie Nicks reflected on the battle for women's rights in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recent death.

In a candid conversation with The Guardian on Wednesday, the iconic rock legend said she is concerned for the country as Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to replace Ginsburg approaches.

"Abortion rights, that was really my generation's fight," the "Dreams" songwriter, 72, said. "If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she [Barrett] will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions."

The subject of abortion made Nicks reflect on her own decision to terminate a pregnancy in 1979, when she was dating the lead singer of The Eagles, Don Henley. At the time, Nicks was part of Fleetwood Mac, who had shot to superstardom with the release of their 1977 album "Rumours."

"If I had not had that abortion, I'm pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac," she proclaimed. "There's just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly."

Nicks went on to say the heavy drug use by the band at the time would have also caused her to "walk away" while pregnant. Moreover, she felt she was destined to make a positive change in the world with Fleetwood Mac.

"I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people's hearts and make people so happy," she added. "And I thought, 'You know what? That's really important. There's not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers.' That was my world's mission."

During an interview with Variety just last week, Nicks reiterated her outlook on today's state of affairs and what the future may hold in regards to the upcoming Presidential elections.

"I lived through the ‘60s. I've seen all this," she said. "I fought for Roe vs. Wade -- that was my generation's fight. And I don’t want to live in a country that is so divisive. I go, like, well, if this starts over and there’s another four years of this, then I'm going. But we’re not welcome anywhere."

"So where can I go? And I'm thinking, 'Oh, space,'" she continued. "Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people, and we're like the arc, and someone can take us and let us live on another planet until the next four years are over."