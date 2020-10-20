Robert Redford's Son James Dead at 58

Getty

He died of bile-duct cancer in his liver.

Robert Redford's son James has died at the age of 58.

His wife of 32 years Kyle confirmed the awful news on Twitter on Friday.

"Jamie died today. We're heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed," she wrote.

"As his wife of 32 yrs, I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don't know what we would've done w/o them over the past 2yrs."

Kyle told The Salt Lake Tribune James died of bile duct cancer of the liver.

He'd previously had liver disease, which returned two years ago; while awaiting a liver transplant, cancer was discovered in his bile duct last November.

It would have been the filmmaker's third transplant; in his early 30s he was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a rare auto-immune disease affecting the liver, according to his IMDb page.

Surviving that near-fatal ordeal inspired him to found the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, as well as produce his first documentary film "The Kindness Of Strangers", examining the oft-overlooked sacrifices made by organ donor families.

James is survived by his two children, Dylan and Lena, as well as his two sisters Shauna, 59, and Amy, 49.

James was the third child of Robert and ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen; their first born Scott died at just two months in 1959 from sudden infant death syndrome.

James was also the chair of The Redford Center, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that provides grants to filmmakers to "accelerate environmental and climate justice, solutions and repair", which he founded with his dad in 2005.

Cindi Berger, a rep for the 84-year-old Avengers star told People the actor "is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."

"The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child," she said. "Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

Mark Ruffalo and Kiefer Sutherland were among the stars sharing their grief after learning the tragic news:

