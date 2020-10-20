Teen Mom 2 Recap: Chelsea Ready To Blow Up Custody Deal Over Tensions With Adam's Parents

MTV

Aubree and her first cell phone are at the center of the drama.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer were "frustrated" and "bothered" after Adam Lind's parents seemingly put Aubree in an awkward situation on Tuesday's new episode of "Teen Mom 2."

At the heart of it all: Aubree's new cell phone, which she just got this season. On a previous episode, the 9-year-old expressed disappointment when her mom gave Adam's mother Donna her phone number. Tonight, her father's parents also put his number in her phone, upsetting Chelsea, Cole and Aubree herself.

"I was like, 'Did you want it in there?' and she was like, 'No,'" Chelsea told Cole after picking up Aubree from her paternal grandparents' home. She went on to say that while the rest of the contacts in Aubree's phone had hearts and other cute emojis around them, she simply put "Dad" for Adam.

"I just told her, 'If he's texting you and you're uncomfortable, just tell me,'" Chelsea continued to tell her husband. "Then he texts her and said, 'Hey baby girl, it's daddy,' and Aubree just said, 'Hi,' and then nothing else. That was it."

"Don't you think if you finally have contact, directly, and all you say is one text? That’s it," she added, incredulously. Cole added he didn't like "when that stuff is forced on her," saying that it's "just frustrating."

In a confessional, Chelsea made it clear she has no problem with the fact Aubree has her father's number. "I would have preferred if she actually wanted his number," she clarified. "I don't like thinking she was uncomfortable in that situation."

She went on to say Adam's mother Donna "oversteps boundaries" and "tries to coerce" a relationship between Adam and Aubree. "That's what bothers me," she added. "I want a normal grandparent relationship and not like I'm coparenting with Adam's parents."

Chelsea ended the episode by saying all of this made her want to meet with her lawyers regarding their custody arrangement. While Aubree enjoys seeing her grandparents, said Chelsea, she also sometimes just wants to stay home or hang out with her friends on days she's supposed to see them.

"It's definitely time. Aubree's expressed how she's feeling and I agree with her," she added. "If she wants to be here more, I f--king want her here more. I feel like that's a good enough reason."

Chelsea said they've had the same custody arrangement in place since 2018. Previously, she's explained Adam's parents are given one unsupervised visit with Aubree a month, at which Lind can't be present. Adam is only allowed to see his daughter at school events or at supervised visitation centers.