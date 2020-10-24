25 Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Their Famous Friends For Halloween

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery for these celebs!

Dressing up as a celeb for Halloween is always a great choice for the haunted holiday but things are taken to the next level when an actual celebrity decides to get decked out as another star!

Drawing their inspiration from their famous friends, celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Halsey and Brie Larson have all gotten outfitted in the guises of other well-known Hollywood heavyweights. While Miley has looked to other famed musicians for her Halloween inspo, she herself became a popular costume choice back in 2013. So popular that everyone from Paris Hilton to Harry Styles donned her infamous outfit from the MTV Video Music Awards that year!

The Halloween queens from the Kardashian-Jenner clan are also no strangers to celebrity costumes and have dressed up as everyone from Ariana Grande to Cher! (Be sure to also check out some of their other top costumes!) [link out to Kardashian costumes post when it goes live]

Here are some of the best celeb-on-celeb costumes…

1. Rita Ora as Post Malone

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

3. Halsey as Marilyn Manson

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

4. Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

5. Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

6. Liza Koshy was Anna Wintour

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

7. Harry Styles as Miley Cyrus

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

8. Jason Momoa as Elvis

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

9. Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

10. Brie Larson as Britney Spears

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

11. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

12. Adele as Dolly Parton

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

13. Miley Cyrus as Lil Kim

14. Kevin Hart as The Rock

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

15. Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

16. Paris Hilton as Miley Cyrus

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

17. Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

18. Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

19. Miranda Kerr as Marilyn Monroe

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

20. Victoria Justice as Amy Winehouse

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

21. Kelly Rowland as Donna Summer

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

22. Alessandra Ambrosio as Cher

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

23. Devon Winsor as Britney Spears

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

24. Sarah Michelle Gellar as Madonna

25. Kim Kardashian as Cher

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

