25 Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Their Famous Friends For Halloween

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery for these celebs!
Dressing up as a celeb for Halloween is always a great choice for the haunted holiday but things are taken to the next level when an actual celebrity decides to get decked out as another star!
Drawing their inspiration from their famous friends, celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Halsey and Brie Larson have all gotten outfitted in the guises of other well-known Hollywood heavyweights. While Miley has looked to other famed musicians for her Halloween inspo, she herself became a popular costume choice back in 2013. So popular that everyone from Paris Hilton to Harry Styles donned her infamous outfit from the MTV Video Music Awards that year!
The Halloween queens from the Kardashian-Jenner clan are also no strangers to celebrity costumes and have dressed up as everyone from Ariana Grande to Cher!
Here are some of the best celeb-on-celeb costumes…
1. Rita Ora as Post Malone
2. Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z
3. Halsey as Marilyn Manson
4. Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish
6. Liza Koshy was Anna Wintour
7. Harry Styles as Miley Cyrus
8. Jason Momoa as Elvis
10. Brie Larson as Britney Spears
11. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles
12. Adele as Dolly Parton
13. Miley Cyrus as Lil Kim
Happy Halloween @LilKim 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/tJMMQgBu53— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 31, 2013 @MileyCyrus
14. Kevin Hart as The Rock
15. Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe
16. Paris Hilton as Miley Cyrus
17. Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez
18. Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette
19. Miranda Kerr as Marilyn Monroe
20. Victoria Justice as Amy Winehouse
21. Kelly Rowland as Donna Summer
22. Alessandra Ambrosio as Cher
23. Devon Winsor as Britney Spears
24. Sarah Michelle Gellar as Madonna
#happyhalloween #theoriginalmaterialgirl pic.twitter.com/4h1A1p9aNL— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) October 31, 2013 @SarahMGellar
25. Kim Kardashian as Cher
