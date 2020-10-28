Sharon Osbourne Reveals Her and Ozzy's Credit Cards Were 'Maxed Out' By Fraudster

Getty

"Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card."

On Tuesday's episode of "The Talk" Sharon Osbourne revealed someone had stolen both her credit card information and husband Ozzy's.

The conversation came about as Osbourne and her fellow co-hosts discussed their thoughts on Conan O'Brien's burglarized late-night show set.

Sharon said, "That's so wrong. You know what, he's trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day. It's wrong."

"But I'll tell you what else is wrong," Sharon added.

The talk show host continued, sharing a story about how she herself fell victim to theft, "It's my Kelly's birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift," she recalled. "I give my credit card and they come back and say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.' I say, 'Just try it again'… still didn't go through.... I hand them Ozzy's."

"Then, they come back and go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card."

"I called through to the credit card company and they go, 'No, no, no, you're maxed out, so is Ozzy.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store,'" she explained.

Co-host Eve interrupted and asked, "So wait, it was fraud?" Sharon responded, "Yeah."

Sharon went on to say that the credit card company was working on removing the fraudulent charges and that she was still able to buy her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, a 36th birthday gift for her special day on Tuesday.

Osbourne wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday 😇 @kellyosbourne."

