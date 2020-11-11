Cazzie David 'Screamed In Agony' After Learning Ex Pete Davidson Moved On With Ariana Grande

Getty

A day after the "Saturday Night Live" star dumped her over text, Cazzie said she found out about the new couple.

Cazzie David got candid about her breakup with Pete Davidson and the downward spiral she faced after learning he quickly moved on with pop star Ariana Grande.

In her upcoming collection of essays entitled "No One Asked for This," the writer/actress makes startling revelations about the situation and spoke openly on why she chose to do so in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"It was a really pivotal moment in my life," the 26-year-old daughter of comedian Larry David told the outlet. "And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there's nothing that's gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."

Cazzie claimed that she and the "Saturday Night Live" star were "infatuated" with each other when they dated for over two years before breaking up in 2018. Pete went so far to get three tattoos in honor of his girlfriend at the time. But Cazzie said she "struggled to convince him that she really loved him" and considered splitting up.

When she eventually broke it off with Pete, she reportedly contacted him a few days later to try and get him back, to no avail. A text from Pete two days later confirmed he was officially done with their relationship, per Cazzie. The very next day, according to the Vanity Fair contributor, she learned he was with Ariana and that he had already covered his Cazzie tattoos.

The news came as Cazzie was headed to her sister's college graduation. During the flight, her father held her as she "shook uncontrollably in his arms." In the hotel room, she woke up "screaming in agony" and Larry tried snapping her out of it with his signature wit.

"CAZZIE, COME ON!" the "Seinfeld" creator told her. "YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!"

With social media abuzz over the new couple alert, Cazzie said she couldn't escape the thought of Pete and Ariana "immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me." However, Pete and Ariana broke up five months later.

Now Cazzie and Pete are good friends, according to her, and she has already shown him the essay for "No One Asked For This."

She even gave him a shout out in the acknowledgments for the upcoming book, writing, "Pete. I love you … Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."