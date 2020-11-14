Joanna Gaines Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Chip On His 46th Birthday

Getty

"You really do make life extra great."

Joanna Gaines is paying tribute to her husband Chip on his 46th birthday.

On Saturday, the children's book author, 42, shared a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of her husband's special day and opened up about what he has taught her and their five children.

"You teach me and the kids to keep our eyes wide open and you remind us that so many wonderful things in life remain undiscovered if we aren't consciously looking for them," Joanna wrote alongside a smiling snap of herself and Chip, as well as a pic of him looking through a telescope.

"You teach us to discover paths that have yet to be taken, to see the good in all people, and to find the simple joys in the here and now," she continued in the caption, before concluding, "You really do make life extra great. Happy Birthday @chipgraines ❤️"

Joanna and Chip, who tied the knot in 2003, share five kids together: sons Crew, 2, Duke, 12, and Duke, 15, as well as daughters Ella, 13, and Emmie, 10.

The "Fixer Upper" couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary back in May. To commemorate the milestone, Chip shared a sweet post in which he praised his wife and business partner.

"Everything about you has made everything about me better. And 17 years later I'm still learning from and loving on the most incredible woman in the world," Chip captioned a throwback photo from his and Joanna's wedding and a professional shot of her posing on a set of stairs.

"After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens, you really are the girl of my dreams," he continued. "Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you."

