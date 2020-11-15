Trump Lights Up Twitter as He Technically Concedes Election Even as He Says He 'Concedes Nothing'

Getty

Twitter calls him on a technicality after the president begins a tweet with the words "He won..."

Donald Trump may not be conceding the election, but that didn't stop him from technically conceding the election -- at least in the eyes of many on Twitter.

After an early-morning tweet on Sunday that Trump began with the words "He won..." Twitter immediately got those two words tweeting, along with #TrumpConceded. OF course, that's not exactly what was happening.

He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted, which many took as an admission that Trump is at least acknowledging the results of the election, even if he isn't ready to accept them.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

Within a couple of hours of that initial tweet, during which the president was retweeting all kind of articles about his various legal efforts to contest the election, the president may have gotten word of what was going viral on social media.

First he tweeted, "RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!" suggesting that he has certainly not accepted that the election is over. And then, maybe seeing #TrumpConceded going wild in trending topics, he felt the need to counter that one directly.

RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

Trump said explicitly that Biden "only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA," adding very directly, "I concede NOTHING!"

But it didn't matter what he was saying now because Twitter had already seen what he said then, and as far as they were concerned this was the president finally facing the inevitable.

And it is certainly the closest to a concession the American people have seen from the Trump camp, even if it came in the middle of a cry that the election was rigged and unfair.

Within just a few hours of that initial post, #TrumpConceded was trending at number one on Twitter, with "HE WON" following closely at number three, followed by a call to the platform to "Deactivate" the president at number four.

While this is by no means an official concession by Trump, you can still check out how Twitter is reacting to what may be the closest we'll ever see to one:

Everything after "He won" is a lie. But those first two words are accurate! https://t.co/xIv3HSzToR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 15, 2020 @jaketapper

Trump: "He won"



Full Stop.



So finally Trump admitted Joe won



Thank you Donny, it was the only statement we needed. #TrumpConceded #BidenTransition pic.twitter.com/gQBCLAdNYU — Melani Taylor🌊😷💪🥂 (@Melanitaylor88) November 15, 2020 @Melanitaylor88

#TrumpConceded is trending on twitter and i thought he actually did. i had a mini heart attack. pic.twitter.com/OGQ85gBWKT — nevaan bawa (@nevaanbawa) November 15, 2020 @nevaanbawa

Trump logging onto Twitter to FINALLY admit Biden won the 2020 presidential election.#TrumpConceded pic.twitter.com/O6Y81JznbR — alex (@AlexUlrichh) November 15, 2020 @AlexUlrichh

#TrumpConceded oh biff....Why don't you make like a tree and get out of here... pic.twitter.com/I2Qa68vAnV — cheryl 🌺 l🌊🌺🌊🌺🌊🕊️ (@1Cleatherman) November 15, 2020 @1Cleatherman

This is a #elit move right here.

Something we could see in The Deletionist, for example.



But the best thing is that #TrumpConceded in the original tweet and these deletions don’t affect that core admission. https://t.co/52nzZsrqQA — Leonardo Flores (@leo_elo_ole) November 15, 2020 @leo_elo_ole

You can delete it. You can try and tweet over it, but it will live on forever because you put it on the internet. The very tool you use for everything.#TrumpConceded pic.twitter.com/AANlB8PCOl — Anti Claus (@Spooge_Bob) November 15, 2020 @Spooge_Bob

#TrumpConceded #TrumpConceded ...

Tweeted "He won...," If he can fire people via tweets and make major public policy announcements via tweets then his concession can come via tweet pic.twitter.com/nYXmTZMovd — Linda Hess (@lhess1983) November 15, 2020 @lhess1983

Here let me fix it for you so your concession speech is more clear. #TrumpConceded pic.twitter.com/rrrQ6xm37H — LLPacman (@LL_Pacman) November 15, 2020 @LL_Pacman

