Why Amelia Hamlin Had Breast Reduction Surgery at Age 16

Getty

"It was the worst thing I've ever been through."

Amelia Hamlin opened up about why she had breast reduction surgery at the age of 16.

During an episode of the "Skinny Confidential: Him & Her" podcast, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, now 19, went into graphic detail about the ordeal, revealing a nipple piercing infection led her to the cosmetic procedure.

"I had a 104 fever. 104. My left boob was out to here," the model began. "I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever that is. It was the worst thing I've ever been through."

"I went to the emergency room, they told me, 'You have a kidney infection.' No, I didn't have a kidney infection. Had to go to Cedars [Sinai's] special disease doctor and he was like, 'Yeah, you have strep in your left breast.'"

According to the medical professionals, she was "12 hours away from going into sepsis," which is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection.

"The nipple piercing being pulled caused a small abrasion in my body," she continued. "I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound. When I tell you, my boobs were this big. And I, like, didn't just get those down naturally. I'm not gonna lie, I've never talked about this. I had to fully get surgery. I had to get a breast reduction."

She reiterated that she has never spoken about this publicly, and that her mother would likely "kill" her for doing so.

"It made my boobs so uneven and was like, 'Oh, my god, am I really gonna have to live the rest of my life with my left boob significantly larger than my right boob?'"

