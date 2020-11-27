Ozzy Osbourne Regrets Cheating on Sharon Osbourne: 'I Broke Her Heart'

Getty

Ozzy has lived one wild life -- and, with that, comes a regret or two.

In a new profile for British GQ's Men of the Year issue, Ozzy Osbourne was very honest about his shortcomings when reflecting on some of his life milestones.

After being asked what he looked back on with regret, he copped to stepping out on wife Sharon Osbourne. "I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife," he told the publication.

"I don't do it any more. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me," he added. "I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

Osbourne was caught having an affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh in early 2016, causing to a short split between Ozzy and Sharon. They reconciled later that year, with Sharon saying she forage him during an episode of "The Talk" in which she also called him a "dirty dog."

During the GQ interview, Osbourne was also asked about his family's massively successful MTV reality series. "The Osbournes" ran for four seasons from 2002-2005 and was one of the network's most popular shows.

"I don't understand what people saw in it. It wasn't scripted. Not like [Keeping Up With The] Kardashians," he told the publication. "I find it hard to believe that's not scripted. But we just had a camera crew in our house 24/7, 365 days a year, and you end up going f--king nuts! You can't turn off."

"And after three years of filming it the kids were all on drugs, Sharon was battling cancer and so I said to the family, 'Do you want to carry on?' and they said, 'No,' so we pulled it," he recalled.

While he said he was still glad they did the show "because we reached a different level of fame" doing it, it came with a few drawbacks.