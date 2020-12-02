Jersey Shore Stars Struggle to Find New Woman for Single Ronnie (Exlcusive)

MTV

Mike also cracks a threesome joke that nobody finds funny.

Now this is a real situation.

On Thursday's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," the rest of the cast rallies behind Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to find him a new girlfriend, following his disastrous relationship with Jen Harley.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Deena Nicole Cortese and Lauren Sorrentino ask Ron what kind of woman he's looking for -- while Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D look over a few casting videos from prospective partners to see if any meet Ronnie's needs.

"We are on a mission to find Ron a nice woman," explained Vin. "Our phones are blowing up right now, this is working."

"I'm glad the boys included us girls, because they would have got just all these raunchy girls that probably just want to show their boobies," added Deena, before she and Lauren pull Ron aside.

As Mike Sorrentino shouts "Threesome!" at the trio, it's met with a bunch of disgusted faces from everyone in the room. "Oh my god," exclaimed Deena, "Your wife and a pregnant lady!"

"That's sicker than everything I've said so far," added Ron, while Vinny reminded Mike "that's your wife!"

In a confessional, Deena said she's hoping to find her costar a "sweet, down to earth" girl -- who was also "thick," with a "really nice ass" and matching personality.

"I need someone that's going to pick up where I lack in a way, like you do with Mike," Ronnie told the two women. "I need somebody to help me, love me and support me and be there for me. I have to be completely attracted to her. Funny, she has to has a sense of humor."

Feeling slightly overwhelmed by his asks, Deena said, "Some of these requirements are absolutely insane. This is gonna be a very tough girl to find."

In another room, Vinny and Pauly D started to go through casting videos, with mixed success.

After watching one, they figured Ron and the woman "already smashed" because she lived in Las Vegas and was too much his type. Another woman looked like Jen and worked in the circus, while a third option was very open about her bedroom behavior.