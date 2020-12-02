Ryan Sutter Details His Mystery Illness: 'Somedays I Can Barely Get Out of Bed'

Instagram

The former reality star calls his medical journey "frustrating and lacking."

"The Bachelorette" star Ryan Sutter opened up about the private health battle he's been secretly waging for months, detailing the symptoms of his mystery illness for his fans.

Sutter's wife, OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter, first came forward with his illness earlier this week -- and, after getting a lot of support and hearing similar stories from their followers, Ryan decided to share more details about his sickness.

In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, he explained that he began working as a firefighter again earlier this year and, toward the end of his training with Denver Fire, he began feeling "more working out" and had flu-like symptoms. He said he was tested for COVID-19 "multiple times," but his tests never came back positive.

"I completed the academy and believed/hoped I would begin to recover and feel better. It's been five months now and, if anything, I feel worse," he explained. "Though I am functional and continue to work my regular fire schedule, I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue - sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good."

"I have had several blood tests and a CT scan. I have a high ANA Titer and low WBC but nothing else has proven anything conclusive," he continued. "I am not taking any medications, maintain a healthy diet and am doing my best to get rest. Most days I feel about 70%. Somedays I feel a bit better and somedays I can barely get out of bed."

While Trista confirmed the doctors ruled out cancer, Ryan added he doesn't believe he has anything contagious either -- as nobody else in his family or his work have been sick.

"I appear to be sick for some unknown reason. I do not appear to be alone in this experience. The number of people who share a similar story to mine is incredible," he wrote. "The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking. One must truly and persistently advocate for himself/herself if they hope to find answers or, at the very least, rule out possibilities."

Because of his past "challenging" his personal limits, Sutter said he feels "well prepared to take on [his] current health situation." He also credited his "strong support group" for being there for him when he needs it most.

"Please don't worry about me. I will be fine. If you must worry, worry about each other," he told his followers. "Support each other. Be there for each other. The outpouring of support I have received has been humbling and therapeutic. I could not be more grateful. I can not imagine the healing power that amount of love and caring would have on the world should we all choose to apply it? Maybe let's find out..."

Trista also thanked fans for their support in a teary video on Tuesday.

"My last post about Ryan's health has gotten a lot of people messaging and texting and emailing and calling, and I just wanted to say thank you," the reality vet, 48, said via her Instagram Story.

"I know that life is busy and I know that people have a lot going on these days and are trying to survive and get through difficult times -- or even celebrate successes -- and for those of you who have reached out, who have even liked or commented [or] messaged, whatever, all of it, we are so grateful," she continued. "I am so sorry that so many of you are struggling with similar situations and trying to find answers with medical conditions."