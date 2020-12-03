Adolf Hitler Sweeps Namibian Election

Eagle FM Namibia/Getty

He insists he has no plans to invade.

Adolf Hitler has won a regional election in Namibia.

The politician, whose full name is Adolf Hitler Uunona, won 85 per cent of the vote to obtain a council seat in the northern town of Ompundja.

The newly-elected councilman assured German newspaper Bild that he has no plans for invasion.

"My father named me after this man. He probably didn't understand what Adolf Hitler stood for," he said.

"As a child I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world."

Rather than the Nazi party of his namesake, he ran as a member of the SWAPO party, which has ruled since gaining independence from neighboring South Africa in 1990.

"The fact I have this name does not mean I want to conquer Oshana," he added. "It doesn't mean I'm striving for world domination."

From 1885 to 1915, Namibia was a colony under German Empire rule, known as German South West Africa — and thus many of the streets (and indeed people) still have German names.

In 2004 Germany formally apologized to the nation of Namibia for the Herero and Namaqua genocide — regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century — in which about half of the Nama and 80 per cent of all Hereros were killed, while the survivors were forced into dispossession, deportation and forced labor.