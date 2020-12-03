Justin Bieber Slams Woman Trying to Rally Selena Gomez Fans to 'Go After' Hailey Baldwin Online

Getty

"We need to f--king bombard that s--t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her," says the fan in a clip Bieber shared to his Instagram Stories.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez did once date, but it was a long time ago and he's now happily married to Hailey Baldwin. But some fans can't seem to let it go, and after one tried to rally the troops to harass and bully Hailey, he finally snapped.

Sharing a video clip of a woman asking fans to sabotage Hailey's scheduled Instagram Live event with comments about Selena, Justin went off.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth [sic]," he posted. "I just wanted to share this so people get an idea of what we face on a day to day."

He went on to say that rather than let it "steal her joy," he realizes "how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small."

In her own IG Stories, Hailey chimed in as well, saying that while she usually stays quiet about these things -- and this has been happening almost constantly since she and Justin started dating -- this particular fan "has truly gotten to a level of anger that is shockingly unhealthy and sad."

She went on to add, "I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior."

Nevertheless, choosing to uplift and encourage always, she said that she was "wishing the woman in that video all the best. I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life."

In the video clip Justin shared that started this whole thing, the fan started talking about Hailey's planned IG Live for Bare Minerals and Dendoll, "where she's talking about herself, 20 questions with Justin Bieber."

"This is the time where they will not be turning off comments, so we need to f--king bombard that shit with Jelena and how Selena is better," the fan continued. "Go after, please, let's all go after her."

