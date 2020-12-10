Every Big Announcement from Disney's Investor Day Presentation (Updating)

Disney+

The MCU and Star Wars universes are expanding.

The biggest Disney news of 2020 is dropping now ... during a presentation for investors.

With no huge in-person conventions like Comic-Con or Disney's own D23 in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic -- and Marvel keeping updates on its upcoming film and TV slate close to the vest -- everyone was glued to the company's Investor Day presentation for updates on the MCU, Disney Animation, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney+ and so much more.

During the presentation, Disney+ confirmed that -- over the next "few years" -- the service will be home to 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, as well as 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar + 15 features.

In addition to "The Mandalorian," the streaming service previously confirmed plans for an Obi Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor, a "Rogue One" prequel series around Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and a female-fronted series from Leslye Headland. On the Marvel front, they've also got "WandaVision," "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Hawkeye," "Ms. Marvel," "Moon Knight," "She Hulk" and a series revolving around Nick Fury in the works.

The streaming service will continue to push its Premier Access content as well, with Raya and the Last Dragon dropping in theaters and Disney+ at an extra cost to subscribers on March 5, 2021. The first Premier Access film, "Mulan," went for $29.99. Hulu, which is also included in the Disney bundle, will also launch new films from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight.