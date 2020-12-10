The Office Star to Make Over $1 Million From Cameo in 2020

Getty

While many celebrities have thrived on the fan video service app, Cameo, no one was as successful in 2020 as "The Office" star Brian Baumgartner.

According to the app's co-founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, Baumgartner -- who is best known for his role as Dunder Mifflin's accountant Kevin Malone -- is set to earn a whopping $1 million this year from his Cameo bookings.

"The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from 'The Office.' He'll do over $1 million this year in bookings," said Galanis while appearing on Kara Fisher's New York Times podcast, "Sway."

The tech entrepreneur said Baumgartner's "persona" is what has made him so successful on the app.

"He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos. And I do think the quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job."

"He's reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny."

Galanis noted that comedians "tend to do best" on Cameo.

"So to your point about like joking or roasting, that's a really big use case," he told Fisher. "So it's not a surprise that the comedians do better than anybody else."

According to Baumgarnter's Cameo profile, he has over 1,800 five-star reviews, with videos going for $195 a pop.

"I am so excited to be on this site and share with you messages of joy, warmth, happiness and complete and utter scorn and humiliation," the comedian said in a video shared on his profile. "Please join me, would you? Because I'd sure love to have you!"

Baumgartner, 48, played Kevin on all nine seasons of the NBC sitcom. He currently hosts the Spotify podcast, "An Oral History of The Office."