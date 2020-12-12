Taylor Momsen Recalls Filming The Grinch With Jim Carrey: 'I'm Watching an Artist at Work'

Everett/Getty

20 years later, Cindy Lou Who said, "I remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing."

Taylor Momsen took a trip down memory lane to reflect on her experience filming 2000's "How The Grinch Stole Christmas."

During an interview with "Today" on Friday, the actress recalled playing the part of Cindy Lou Who alongside the "incomparable" Jim Carrey. She was only seven years old at the time.

"I remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing," the "Gossip Girl" alum said. "Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, 'I'm watching an artist right now at work.'"

"I think that people love 'The Grinch' just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it's so heartwarming and it has such a good message," continued. "Aside from how amazing Jim Carrey's performance is and the theatrics that went into the shoot, just the way the film looks and moves and is edited is amazing in its own right."

The gig also influenced her career as a musician.

“The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner," she said of the celebrated composer. "And I'll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing ‘Where Are You Christmas.'"

"That was such an impactful moment in my life because it made me go, 'I wanna make music for the rest of my life. I love being in a recording studio.'"

The star's band The Pretty Reckless recently released a new single "Death By Rock And Roll." But "The Grinch" will always be remembered as her first chance to make a music video.

"I'm in my bedroom singing 'Where Are You Christmas' with the flashlight," she recalled. "I mean, essentially, that was my first music video. So I always get a kick out of that. And I remember thinking that was a really fun scene to film."

With the film celebrating a 20th anniversary, Taylor said she knows the secret of its lasting appeal.

"The fact that it comes back around every year -- I think it's something to look forward to. And I think it just kinda brings happiness and joy to anyone who watches it."