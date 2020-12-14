Mom Plunges to Her Death in Front of Family After Climbing Over Barrier at Selfie Spot

Getty/Facebook

A tour guide had warned of the danger just 30 minutes beforehand.

A mother-of-two plunged to her death in front of her horrified family after climbing over a safety barrier at a selfie spot in Australia.

Rosy Loomba, 38, fell from the Boroka Lookout at Grampians National Park on Saturday, as her husband and two young sons helplessly watched.

Despite several signs posted on the metal railings warning visitors to keep back from the edge of the popular Instagram landmark, witnesses said she clambered over to pose for a picture.

But she slipped, falling more than 260ft. It took Victoria Police and State Emergency Service volunteers more than six hours to retrieve her body using a winch, News.com.au reported.

According to the site, police issued a warning about the beauty spot just last year.

"One of the issues that is constantly tying up our resources is individuals risking life and limb in a bid to get the ­ultimate selfie," it said. "We regularly see dangerous photos and videos geo-tagged to the area where individuals have compromised their own safety to get a particular shot."

"We also frequently work with local rescue teams on missions to bring individuals to safety who have ignored signage and climbed over safety barriers or fencing. Our missions do not ­always have successful ­outcomes."

Sergeant Russell Brown said he knew people insisting on "absolutely ludicrous" Instagram posts would eventually end in a fatal accident.

"From an emergency services point of view it’s quite frustrating when you see that irresponsible action that can lead to serious injury or death," he said.

"If you fall, you die. If this turns bad you’ve got to be thinking of your family, friends and other people who have to become involved."

Indeed tour guide Graham Wood told the broadcaster he had warned his group just 30 minutes before the tragedy occurred.

"This happens all the time," he had told them, "and one of these days someone is going to fall off."