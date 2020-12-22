Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Gives Update on Relationship with Scheana Shay

Getty

"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent is opening up about the current status of her friendship with Scheana Shay in the wake of their falling out earlier this year.

On Monday night's holiday episode of "Watch What Happens Live," the Bravo star -- who is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett -- gave Andy Cohen an update.

"It's nonexistent," she told Andy. "I haven't spoken to her."

Despite the drama, Lala said she sends Scheana "all the best" as her co-star is also pregnant with her first child.

"I know she's also having a baby so I wish her all the best," she said of Scheana, who is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Brock Davis.

Lala and Scheana had a falling out back in September after the latter accused the former of putting fame over their friendship. On an episode of her podcast, "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," the Bravo star told her listeners that she was hurt after Lala appeared to attend a dinner with celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rather than be there for her following her devastating miscarriage back in June.

"I needed her and she wasn't there because she had dinner with celebrities," Scheana said on her podcast at the time, per People. "It wouldn't have been that hard to stop by for five minutes and check on me."

Lala responded to Scheana's claim on her Instagram Story a few days later. In a lengthy post, Lala hit back, saying Scheana "has a way of making everything about her." The reality star also accused her co-star of having "an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations," claiming it always leaves Scheana "disappointed."

"Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana 'dragging' me," Lala wrote. "1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me 'not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold."

"2. She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago?" she continued. "3. She has a way of making everything about her. I've accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it. 4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can't keep up."

Lala then responded to Scheana's comment about her not coming over to her house after her miscarriage, saying she misunderstood what Scheana meant.

"When she told me she was really upset at Brock and just wanted to go to bed, I didn't know that meant 'come over right now,'" Lala said. "I can't believe I just gave that much time to this shit when we aren't even filming and I'm not getting paid. Smh."