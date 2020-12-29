Constance Wu Secretly Welcomed First Child with Boyfriend Ryan Kattner -- Over the Summer

Getty

Wu never publicly announced her pregnancy and has been out of the public eye since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Constance Wu has recently taken on a new role: motherhood!

According to E! Online, who first reported the news, Wu, 38, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner over the summer.

"They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy," a source told E! News about Wu and Kattner, a musician who fronts the band Man Man under the name Honus Honus.

Wu never publicly announced her pregnancy and has been out of the public eye since before the coronavirus pandemic began. Wu was last photographed at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards back in February.

The actress has been quiet on social media as well. Her last Instagram post was back in May and she hasn't shared a post on Twitter since December 2019. On both of her profiles, the bio reads "Defunct account."

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star has often kept her personal life private. Prior to her relationship with Kattner, she was romantically linked to actor Ben Hethcoat, per Us Weekly. The pair reportedly broke up in February 2018.

In late 2018, Wu spoke candidly about the backlash she's received for dating non-Asian American men.

"They make this assumption that every single one of my boyfriends has been white based on the one boyfriend they saw on my social media, the one I was dating when I started my account," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018.

"But if this anger is so large and triggered by something kind of small and not necessarily verifiable, then it's about a deeper issue, and I or other Asian women might be the unfortunate target of it," she continued.

"The way I try to think about it is if somebody needs to target me as part of their longer journey to figure out how they feel about themselves and their place in the world, I think that's fine," Wu added. "Of course hateful things don't feel good, but I understand."