Kirstie Alley Calls Trump's Twitter Ban 'Slavery'

The actress also asked Elon Musk for "help" in finding "new communication lines."

The social media company banned the @realdonaldtrump account, citing risk of the President's tweets causing more chaos after a group of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday.

"What's your take Mr. Biden on TOTAL censorship of conservatives?," the actress, 69, posted after announcing Twitter had "docked" her 30,000 followers. "I know that many times you have said you’re going to be the president of both parties. I really wish you would speak out and object to censorship on behalf of all people. Thank you"

"If you don't think this is scary stuff & by U I mean all of US from whatever political persuasion then U are complicit to communism & DICTATORSHIPS,' she shared in a follow-up tweet. "I trust that none of us on this timeline R OK with this purging and canceling. For those of you who think it’s Ok ur next. U'll see"

The "Cheers" alum then asked Elon Musk for "help" in finding "new communication lines" after she claimed her Twitter followers were "going down by 10,000 an hour."

Twitter just docked me 30,000 followers .. is it true that Donald Trump has been banned from all social media? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

What’s your take Mr. Biden on TOTAL censorship of conservatives? I know that many times you have said you’re going to be the president of both parties. I really wish you would speak out and object to censorship on behalf of all people. Thank you — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

If you don’t think this is scary stuff & by U I mean all of US from whatever political persuasion then U are complicit to communism & DICTATORSHIPS. I trust that none of us on this timeline R OK with this purging and canceling. For those of you who think it’s Ok ur next. U’ll see — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

My Twitter followers are going down by 10,000 an hour now.. doesn’t this feel helpless? This is a good barometer of what it’s going to feel like the more & more censorship that is put upon the American people. We need to find new communication lines..@elonmusk help🙏🏼 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

"I wonder if You who applaud the censorship and cancelling of people Like Gen Flynn will be clapping so loud when you are too," she continued. "That's how these controllers work.. this is only the beginning."

After Tucker Carlson posted his news editorial claiming CNN was calling for the cancellation of Fox News because the organization was "directly responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol," Alley asked "which networks were responsible for all the months of burning looting destroying killing injuring terrifying bullying?"

"Def not Fox... but I guess all that stuff was peaceful," she shared, appearing to reference recent Black Lives Matter protests.

I wonder if You who applaud the censorship and cancelling of people Like Gen Flynn will be clapping so loud when you are too.. that’s how these controllers work.. this is only the beginning — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

Ok then ..so which networks were responsible for all the months of burning looting destroying killing injuring terrifying bullying??Def not Fox... but I guess all that stuff was peaceful🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/Oizz4Uydip — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

Hey @jack Why didn’t you suspend these four people’s accounts for inciting riots for months? 30 people died..billions of property destroyed .. millions terrorized ? Bueller Bueller? https://t.co/fWEQqOpcAM — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

If we are going to agree that private businesses like twitter have a right to discriminate against anyone they want because of politics then we are laying the groundwork for businesses to discriminate against race, gender, religion, sexual persuasion etc..GIANT STEP BACKWARDS — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

Alley ended her Friday rant by tweeting, "If we are going to agree that private businesses like twitter have a right to discriminate against anyone they want because of politics then we are laying the groundwork for businesses to discriminate against race, gender, religion, sexual persuasion etc..GIANT STEP BACKWARDS."

By Saturday, the "mother, actress, Lover of CAPS, lemurs and off color language" was ready to continue her take on Twitter's move, as she retweeted a post claiming an ACLU legislative counsel said social media bans could prove harmful to marginalized communities.

"ALL people should be concerned is the KEY here," Alley wrote. "It's true, the average person will no longer have a platform to speak their views. This is called SLAVERY. This censorship proves BIG TECH now holds the keys to the chains."

Meanwhile, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and Snapchat have all disabled Trump's accounts on their platforms, according to Axios.

ALL people should be concerned is the KEY here. It’s true, the average person will no longer have a platform to speak their views. This is called SLAVERY. This censorship proves BIG TECH now holds the keys to the chains. https://t.co/d6zMnJ8JWM — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley

I think some people have confused the words impeachment and peaches. I agree we should all call for more peaches. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 @kirstiealley