Betty White Reveals How She Will Spend Her 99th Birthday in Quarantine

Getty

Betty White is turning 99 on January 17 and she's ready to make the best of it while in quarantine.

During a recent interview with ET, the legendary actress and comedian revealed her plans for the big day with a dash of her timeless humor and a reference to one of her first television programs.

"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway," she began. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

Back in 1971, "Betty White's Pet Set" featured appearances by Betty's celebrity friends (Mary Tyler Moore, Carol Burnett, Doris Day etc.) and their beloved pet animals.

In regards to those two thoughtful ducks, Betty's representative spoke of them last year while summarizing the star's daily routine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting," the rep told "Today" in May. "Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in."

"The animal community is watching over her," the rep added. "The virus is afraid of Betty!"

On Wednesday, Betty spoke about what keeps her motivated during the lockdown.

"A sense of humor," she revealed to People. "Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others, not that I would, but you cannot lie to yourself."

"Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside," she added. "Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."

As for the upcoming birthday, Betty was even more candid.