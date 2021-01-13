Watch Chrissy Teigen Get Spine Tattoo of John Legend Lyrics

Instagram

John teased Chrissy about hearing the song for the first time in their bedroom.

Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her husband John Legend with a new tattoo inked down her spine.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the supermodel shared a video of herself getting "ooh laa" -- lyrics from John's song of the same name -- stamped on her back in cursive.

"Ooooooooh la shoowap shoowap," Chrissy captioned the clip, tagging the tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, who is also known as Winter Stone.

John posted the same video to his social media account, writing, "Ooh Laa. Chrissy inspired this song. This song inspired Chrissy's new tattoo. #OohLaa."

In the adorable clip highlighting the tattoo process, John asked Chrissy if she recalled the first time she heard the groovy track from his Grammy-nominated album "Bigger Love."

"I don't remember," she replied. "I remember the first time I heard 'All of Me,' I remember the first time I heard... honestly, most of your songs. But not this one."

Even after John teased Chrissy that they were in their bedroom at the time, she still appeared stumped.

"We had to test run it," John insisted. "To make sure it worked. It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time."

"It was a good conversation starter," he quipped.

Back in November, Chrissy got the name of her son, Jack, tattooed on her wrist, in honor of the child she and John lost due to a placenta abruption during pregnancy.

The couple, who also share daughter Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2, got matching tattoos as well in April 2019, with each parent sporting the name of their partner and children on their arms.