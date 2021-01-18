Harry Brant, Son of Model Stephanie Seymour, Dead at 24 of Accidental Overdose

Getty

Often seen alongside his brother Peter Jr. on red carpets and other events, the family says that he'd been struggling with addiction for years.

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour and her husband, billionaire Peter M. Brant, are mourning the loss of their son Harry from an accidental overdose of drugs after a long battle with addition. He was 24.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," the family said in a statement to The New York Times. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

The socialite could often be seen at the side of his older brother, Peter Jr., at various fashion and other red carpet events, including a Met Gala appearance at just 16, or hanging with some of Hollywood's biggest stars over the years.

"Harry was not just our son," continued the statement from his parents. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

He was arrested in 2016 for drug possession, among other minor charges, and was planning to enter a drug rehabilitation center this year, according to his parents. His eventual goals was to get more involved with the publishing side of his father's business.

At the forefront of fashion, Harry most recently spoke to fashion designer Marc Jacobs about why it should be acceptable for men to wear makeup, and why they should, for a feature piece for Interview Magazine, owned by his father.

In that vein, Harry and Peter Jr. have been pushing the boundaries between traditional male and female beauty standards and fashion for years. In more recent years, they co-founded a unisex line of makeup with MAC, releasing collections in 2015 and '16.

Aside from his work as a columnist for Interview Magazine, Harry also dabbled in his mother's line of work, doing some modeling work for the likes of Italian Vogue and Balmain. He'd hoped to take on a much larger creative role at Interview in the near future.

