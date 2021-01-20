Nats Getty, Gigi Gorgeous' Spouse, Comes Out as Transgender, Non-Binary

Instagram

The socialite, model and artist showed off their top surgery in new photos and chronicled their surgical journey in a new video shared on Gigi's YouTube page.

Nats Getty's journey of self-discovery is underway, and they've decided to come forward with just where they're at on that path, sharing via an Instagram post with wife Gigi Gorgeous, who came out herself as transgender back in 2013.

"Coming out as transgender non-binary," Nats captioned the post, which featured a picture of the happy couple, with Nats' top surgery scars on full display.

"I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind our soul," explained Nats in a lengthy letter in the post.

According to Nats, top surgery is something that they've "wanted for years," adding, "I can't believe that I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of."

Acknowleding their privilege in being able to have this surgery "when for many it's an impossible option due to their circumstances" and in having such a strong support system, Nats had words of encouragement for anyone "having to navigate this alone and in silence."

"To those on the road to self-discovery, please know it can be a long process and there is no need to rush it," they wrote. "Allow yourself the time and space to find who you truly are. This process comes with a lot of highs and lows, some of which can be scary."

"What I can say is that the process is truly beautiful and now I feel like I have a new community which I'm so excited to embrace," continued Nats, referring to the trans community.

Over on her own page, Nats' wife Gigi Gorgeous shared another picture of the two of them together, with a caption sharing just how proud she was of the journey they're getting to traverse together.

"Can’t even begin to express how happy, proud and in awe I am of you, Nats," she captioned her post. Then, she directed her fans to her YouTube page, where she shared a 16-minute video of "Nats' Journey," marked as graphic for its unfiltered look at Nats' surgical journey.

Much like Gigi did in sharing her own transition journey in the mid-2010s, it looks like the couple is choosing to offer that same normalizing transparency for Nats' story, as well.

At the top of the video, Nats echoed a sentiment expressed on their Instagram post that during this transitional period, they've not yet decided on their best pronouns.

"During this time, some people refer to me as she/her and I don't find it insulting because I am still on my journey of figuring out what pronouns work for me," explained Nats in a title card before the video.

You can follow along on this first step of their journey in the potentially NSFW video (for graphic surgical footage) below:

