Dolly Parton Loses Brother Randy to Cancer

AP

Dolly Parton's brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer.

The country legend announced the sad news on her Facebook page on Thursday morning.

"The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time," she wrote. "We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms."

A fellow musician, Randy sang, played guitar and bass in his sister's band for many years; he even headed his own show at her theme park Dollywood since it opened in 1986.

"Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer," the 75-year-old wrote. "He's had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can't Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career."

His final ever recording, "You Are My Christmas", a duet with his sister on her latest Christmas album, which also featured Randy's daughter Heidi, Dolly said "will always be a favorite."

"It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he's shining in heaven now," she wrote.

Randy and Dolly are two of 12 siblings born to dad Robert Lee Parton Sr and Avie Lee Caroline; their mom had all 12 by the age of 35.

He is survived by his wife Deb, daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, and grandsons Huston and Trent.