Kate Hudson Says Bio Dad Estrangement Is '41-Year-Old Issue,' Talks Raising Kids with 3 Different Fathers

TODAY

Hudson praised her mother and stepdad Kurt Russell while talking about her relationships with her biological father and her own exes.

After opening up about being estranged from her father Bill Hudson in a recent episode of her podcast, it's all anyone's wanted to know more about from Kate Hudson.

During an appearance Sunday on "TODAY," the actress talked about the strained relationship between the two of them again, while also revealing who stepped up in his place in her life and how she deals with having children with "multiple dads" as well.

"I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common," said Hudson. "I think it's important for people to talk about that. Sometimes need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds that have affected us from our families. If they can't reconnect or if it's too challenging, that it's okay, right?"

She went on to call the tension between them a "41-year-old issue," before praising the "great family" she does have. "I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life," she added, referring to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

"But it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad," Hudson continued. "People sometimes need to hear they're not alone in that."

While Hudson's mother has kids with both Bill Hudson and Kurt Russell, Kate's got her beat -- sharing three children with three fathers. The actress is mom to 17-year-old Ryder -- who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson -- 9-year-old son Bingham with Muse's Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," said Hudson with a laugh during the interview.

"The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff," she continued. "Other than that, it's like, I just let it go, I do it, work my ass off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

Talking about how they've handled being in lockdown together during the coronavirus pandemic, she candidly explained, "I wanna be, like, 'Yeah, it's so great and we're figuring out,' but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there's days that I have to remind myself to be grateful.