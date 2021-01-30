Michelle Pfeiffer Says She's Ready to Return as Catwoman 'If Asked'

Getty/Everett

"The Flash" recently signed Michael Keaton to play Batman again.

In a long line of luminaries taking on the cinematic role of Catwoman, Michelle Pfieffer certainly made one of the more memorable marks in "Batman Returns."

Ever since the 1992 sequel to Tim Burton's "Batman" premiered, fans have been clamoring for the actress to don the claws once again -- and their wish is looking more and more like a possibility.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, the 62-year-old Oscar nominee was asked if she would be interested in reprising her role as Selina Kyle.

"I would if anyone asked me, but no one's asked me yet," she replied.

With Michael Keaton stepping back into the role of the Caped Crusader for the upcoming "The Flash," the idea isn't too much of a stretch.

However, the film is expected to start production in April, so it appears unlikely Pfieffer will be picking up her whip again in that feature, but don't rule anything out for the future.

The movie will introduce the concept of the DC multiverse, where different versions of its comic book characters could meet up, such as Keaton bumping into Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne. (Affleck has already signed on.)

Director Andy Muschietti explained how the idea will work during an interview with Vanity Fair back in August.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid," he said. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Fans will just have to wait and see if Pfieffer's Catwoman gets a chance to purr onscreen again -- maybe even with the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Anne Hathaway or Halle Berry.