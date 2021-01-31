13 Celebs Who Kept Their Pregnancies Under Wraps

Instagram

It's easier than ever for stars to hide their pregnancies!

Celebrities spend much of their time in the spotlight, but when it comes to their personal lives, some things they deem too special to be shared with the rest of the world.

While keeping pregnancy a secret has been a difficult task for celebrities in the past, the coronavirus pandemic has made it far easier: With no red carpet events and very few projects in the works, stars like Amanda Seyfried, Billie Lourd, and Mindy Kaling all managed to keep things a secret... until they surprised fans with a birth announcement.

Find out which celebs kept their pregnancies on the down low and how they did it...

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are a notoriously private couple and keep things even more under wraps when it comes to their children. When Justin and Jessica reportedly welcomed their second child in the summer of 2020, it was Justin's old bandmate Lance Bass whoultimately spilled the tea. Despite the leak, Justin didn't confirm the baby news until January of 2021.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful," Justin said on "The Ellen Show."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their baby girl Willa in July of 2020, but had never even confirmed the pregnancy! While there were rumors the couple were expecting, no one knew they were true until Sophie stepped out with a baby bump towards in the final weeks. When she finally gave birth, the news was confirmed by the duo's reps in a statement.

It was only after their baby girl had safely arrived that Sophie and Joe shared photos from her pregnancy, including cute bump pics in their pool.

Constance Wu and her boyfriend Ryan Kattner welcomed their first child some time in 2020, which a rep only confirmed months after she had given birth. Constance, who is so private that she doesn't post on social media, remained out of the public eye for much of the year, leaving fans surprised about the announcement.

"They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy," Constance's rep shared about the new addition.

Mindy Kaling gave fans a major surprise when she announced that she had welcomed her second child in September of 2020. While Mindy wasn't spotted in public for much of the year, she had been very active on Instagram, sharing photos where fans couldn't detect a baby bump. Mindy didn't reveal whether her posts had been pre-planned or she was just great at working her angles but she did share how happy she was about her new addition.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3...I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It's true. His name is Spencer," Mindy said on "Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

She has kept the identity of her babydaddy/babydaddies a secret, even from close friends.

Billie Lourd and her longtime love Austen Rydell shared news that they had welcomed their first child in September of 2020. The news came as shock to fans, who had no idea that Billie had even been pregnant! While Billie says her son Kingston wasn't a "quarantine baby," the timing ended up being a "blessing in disguise."

"I got to keep it to myself. Only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet. It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be. But it turned out to be the greatest experience. I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time, I took a hypno-birthing class. I loved being pregnant," Billie said on her stepdad Bruce Bozzi's show "Quarantined with Bruce."

Rooney Mara and her fiancé Joaquin Phoenix welcomed their first child in 2020 without ever confirming the fact that they were expecting. The news was shared by director Victor Kossakovsky, who worked with Joaquin on the film "Gunda," during a Q&A session at the Zurich Film Festival.

"He just got a baby, by the way, his name was… a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote [the film] now," Victor said while explaining Joaquin's absence from the screening.

The tot is named after his uncle, who died 27 years before he was born.

Amanda Seyfried welcomed her second child with husband Thomas Sadoski in September of 2020, but kept their pregnancy under wraps until Amanda gave birth. The couple chose to announce the news through War Child USA and INARA, which provides medical assistance to children impacted by war.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally [affected] by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star," the couple said in a statement.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Reynolds were very successful in keeping both of their pregnancies under wraps! Before welcoming their daughter Esmerelda, the couple managed to keep things a secret until Eva was seven months along. Fans didn't find out about their second child, Amada, until just weeks before she was born, either. Both times, the couple didn't personally confirm the pregnancy news but did let fans know about their baby's arrivals.

Alexis Bledel and husband Vincent Kartheiser's baby news may still be a secret if it wasn't for Alexis' former "Gilmore Girls" co-star Scott Patterson. During an interview, Scott spilled that Alexis was a new mother, welcoming a baby about a year and a half after his own child was born.

"She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy. We're comparing notes because my son [born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect," Scott told Glamour.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have kept both of their pregnancies a secret from fans! In 2017, the couple welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas and then in 2020, Anna gave birth to their daughter Lucy. As for how they kept things a secret? Limiting their social circle to people they trust.

"They basically only hang out with family and very close friends. They mostly keep to themselves," a source told People.

Iggy Azalea kept her pregnancy under wraps until months after she gave birth. While some fans suspected she had welcomed a baby in April of 2020, she didn't confirm the news about her son Onyx until that June.

"I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Iggy wrote on Instagram.

She subsequently revealed on Instagram she was raising the boy alone, without babydaddy Playboi Carti.

Fans were extremely surprised to learn that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden had welcomed a baby girl in 2019, especially since Cameron had previously said she wasn't planning on becoming a mother. But in honor of the New Year, the couple announced that they were "overjoyed" to have welcomed a little girl named Raddix.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family... We won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD," the duo wrote on Instagram.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego were already parents to twins Cy and Bowie when they announced the arrival of their son Zen, much to fans' surprise.