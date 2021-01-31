10 Elaborate Valentine's Day Gifts From Celebrities

Instagram

These celebrities went over the top for Valentine's Day!

When it comes to Valentine's Day, a bouquet of flowers simply won't do when you're an A-list star. For many famous couples, the love-filled holiday marks the perfect occasion to show just how crazy they are about their significant other.

While the Kardashians are renowned for elaborate holiday presents, February 14th brings out stiff competition from fellow celebs, including million dollar jewelry, private jet mystery getaways and even entire vineyards.

Here are some of the most elaborate Valentine's Day gifts ever…

They may be in a rough patch right now, but Kanye's over-the-top declarations of love for his wife are well documented. Throughout their relationship, she's been gifted with thousands of roses, a $73,000 Panthere De Cartier Cuff, and in 2019, Kanye even got a celebrity guest involved! He invited Kenny G to serenade Kim in their home while surrounded by hundreds of roses in vases.

"NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day," Kim wrote on Twitter.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019 @KimKardashian

In 2019, Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner's home with a stunning artistic display of roses. Kylie's entry foyer was filled with a tunnel of candles and red roses in the shape of hearts leading to a smaller neon heart. When Kylie arrived home, she was greeted by the extravagant display and romantic music.

Back in 2006, David Beckham reportedly dropped $8 million on a diamond and ruby Bulgari necklace for his wife Victoria Beckham. She was later spotted wearing the necklace to the Met Gala the following month paired with a stunning red, strapless gown.

John Legend treated Chrissy Teigen to a Valentine's Day getaway in 2015, when he surprised her with a private jet ride to an unknown destination. Chrissy took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the duo on their way to their Valentine's date.

"I'm on my magical mystery date! Luckiest girl alive," Chrissy wrote.

Rebecca Romijn once received an entire wine vineyard from her husband Jerry O'Connell on Valentine's Day! Jerry had 800 grapevines planted at their home.

"My husband put in a vineyard about six years ago in our house. It was a Valentine's present," Rebecca told InStyle.

Before their split, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple in Paris. While they didn't share too much about their trip, Justin did post a photo of Jennifer gazing out the window at 58 Tour Eiffel, the iconic restaurant inside the Eiffel Tower.

Justin Bieber never held back on romantic gestures when he was dating Selena Gomez and for Valentine's Day one year, he reportedly bought out an entire flower shop. The arrangement of roses, tulips, daisies and more, delivered directly to her door, cost an estimated $10,000.

Back in 2010, Angelina Jolie gifted her then-partner Brad Pitt with an olive tree to plant at their estate in the south of France. It wasn't just a tree though - it symbolized peace and longevity and reportedly cost almost $20,000.

When Courteney Cox and David Arquette were married, Courteney purchased an antique carousel horse for David that was reportedly worth $45,000. It's not known why Courteney chose the antique but it was no doubt a memorable gift!

When Jessie James Decker was pregnant with her first child with her husband Eric, he wanted to treat her to a gourmet dinner for Valentine's Day. He decided it would be way more comfortable for her if he brought the restaurant experience right to their home and that's exactly what he did!

"She's pregnant, she's uncomfortable, so we just had a private chef come to the house and set up a table. And just have a nice, intimate dinner at home that was romantic yet comfortable," he told E! News, with Jessie adding, "They cooked cajun food for us and I love to eat so I just ate everything, it was so good."