15 Famous Couples Who Got Married In Secret

These couples kept things super private while saying "I do."

Some things are meant to be kept private! For celebrities who live much of their lives in the public eye, keeping certain aspects of their lives a secret can be very important. For many stars, their wedding day is one of the most important things to keep sacred.

Celebrity couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, as well as Jay Z and Beyonce, all chose to keep their wedding plans a secret. Most recently, Jonathan Van Ness tied the knot to Mark Peacock in a small ceremony but didn’t let his fans know until the end of the year!

From surprise weddings to elopements to secret ceremonies at home, these celebs know how to keep their wedding details on the down low! Find out who tied the knot without anyone knowing...

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness recently revealed that they secretly tied the knot with "best friend" Mark Peacock in 2020. In a series of photos from the past year, they shared their favorite memories, including the moment that appeared to be when the couple said "I do."

"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other... I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," Jonathan wrote.

Alexander Ludwig surprised fans when he revealed that he eloped with girlfriend Lauren Dear during a New Year's trip to Utah. The ceremony was only attended by a photographer, officiant and their dog Yam.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now - the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning," Alexander wrote on Instagram.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost announced that they had secretly gotten married through the Meals on Wheels Instagram account, as a way to bring attention to the charity.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple," the organization wrote.

While fans knew that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were planning on a lavish wedding in France, they surprised everyone when they decided to get married in Las Vegas ahead of time. The duo tied the knot in front of an Elvis impersonator, immediately following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have always been notoriously private, including when they said their vows. Back in 2008, they secretly tied the knot at Jay's TriBeCa apartment. While the wedding reportedly only had 40 guests, no expense was spared for the event which included a tent in the living room and 70,000 white dendrobium orchids.

Ed Sheeran has always kept his personal life very private and his wedding to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn was no exception. While rumors swirled about the couple's relationship status, Ed finally confirmed they had gotten married by calling Cherry his wife in his song "Remember The Name."

Fans didn't know about Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's wedding until they tied the knot for the second time! Just two months after getting engaged, the couple privately got married on the one year anniversary of their first meeting. They only revealed the news when they said "I do" in a larger ceremony later in the year.

Back in 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in a super private ceremony in South Carolina. Fans didn't even know the couple were officially engaged so the news came as a big shock to the public!

Margot Robbie headed home to Australia when she tied the knot with Tom Ackerley. The couple wanted to make sure the ceremony was kept on the down low and they reportedly didn't even tell guests where the wedding was going to occur. The couple also are said to have hired security to keep watch so there was no unwanted attention. Margot shared her marriage news in an Instagram post several days after the event.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made things official in a super private ceremony in 2015, less than a year after they began dating. The couple never even confirmed they were engaged before holding the intimate ceremony at Cameron's home in Beverly Hills.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married back in 2015, but when Mila was asked to confirm the news on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," she remained tight-lipped. Then, later that year, it was confirmed they had gotten married in a small, private ceremony in Oak Glen, California.

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh surprised fans when it was revealed they had tied the knot at an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida. The low key nuptials occurred in the middle of the pandemic, so it's yet to be seen if the couple will hold a larger ceremony once it's safe to do so.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie also tied the knot amid the pandemic. The duo said "I do" after a year of dating in a private ceremony where they were only joined by their pastor. Time will tell if they decide to host a larger wedding in the future!

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer surprised fans when they got married just a few months after it was revealed they were dating. The couple tied the knot in front of a slew of their celebrity friends at a private home in Malibu, where they enforced a strict "no photos" policy.

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun opted for a destination wedding in Texas on New Year's Eve. They planned the whole event in 28 days, not leaving much time for fans or the media to find out.