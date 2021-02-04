Candace Cameron Bure Defends Acting in Hallmark Movies: 'Are You a Professional Actor?'

Getty

"You can be a background person, they're called extras. If you don't have a speaking part, that's easy."

Candace Cameron Bure is not here for people assuming Hallmark movies are an easy gig.

During an interview on Tuesday's "The Paula Faris Podcast," the actress discussed her lengthy partnership with the channel, as she has starred in a total of 26 made-for-TV flicks, including nine Christmas-themed ones.

Candace was a bit taken aback, however, when podcast host Paula revealed it was a dream of hers to appear in a Hallmark holiday movie, adding, "I mean, really, how hard is it? Don't you get that all the time?"

After Paula quickly added, "I'm kidding, it's tough!" Candace said she wanted to put a place holder in the conversation.

"Can we just talk about this for a second?" she asked. "I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?' And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor?' 'No.' 'Then no, you cannot.'"

The "Fuller House" star, 44, then threw some shade, adding, "You can be a background person, they're called extras. If you don't have a speaking part, that's easy."

"I can make that happen. If you have a speaking part, then we're gonna have to make sure you can do the job."

The sassy comments come after she recently defended herself against fans who were "disappointed" in who the actress follows on social media.

"It's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people, politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like," she wrote in her IG Story.

"But a follow does not mean an endorsement. A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do," she continued. "It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument."