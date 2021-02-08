RHOC's Kelly Dodd Tells Stepdaughter Veronica to 'Stop Talking' About Her Publicly

Getty

"You won't answer our calls," says Dodd, explaining why she took their beef to Twitter.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd is going through it with her husband Rick Leventhal's 29-year-old daughter, Veronica.

On Sunday night, the conservative reality star took to Twitter to send a message to her stepdaughter, who has apparently been ignoring Dodd's calls while speaking out about her all over the place.

"We love you Veronica and we wish you would stop talking about us publicly ... you won't answer our calls. I have to resort to this tweet," wrote Kelly, adding four heart emojis, "thank you."

The drama appears to have began during an Instagram Live at the end of January, in which Veronica slammed Dodd for comments she made about being Black during the RHOC reunion.

"I don't think it's okay for people who say that they've experienced racism or prejudice to then turn around and inflict that same bigotry on other people," said Victoria. "I don't think you can experience the privileges of whiteness and then turn around and deny that those privileges exist."

"If you are going to make arguments about racism, then you should have a basic understanding of the difference between race, ethnicity, and nationality," she added. "And that's it."

Victoria went on to appear on the "Shut Up Evan" podcast last week, where she said she was a "huge Kelly fan" before her father started dating her and believes the two "should have whatever they want" in life, including future seasons on the Bravo series. "I would never want to take away something that makes them happy," she added.

Victoria also said she had "just started a support group for people who have conservative parents, or parents with different political beliefs."