Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Signs With IMG Models

Getty

She just turned 18 last month.

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter is officially a model.

Natalia Bryant, who just turned 18 last month, has signed a contract with IMG Models.

"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be part of the IMG family!" she declared on Instagram Tuesday.

Gigi Hadid, Ciara, Ashley Graham, La La Anthony and Martha Hunt were among the hundreds of thousands liking and resharing the news, as well as, of course, mom Vanessa, who gushed: "I am so proud of you."

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Natalia joins fellow newcomer Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, who was also scooped by the agency last month.

IMG made the signing announcement just hours before the National Transportation Safety Board was due to present the findings of its investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed the life of her father, as well as little sister Gianna.

Per TMZ, they found that the Lakers legend did not pressure his longtime pilot Ara Zobayan to take any dangerous risks during the doomed January 26, 2020 flight — but that he may have put pressure on himself to please his famous client.