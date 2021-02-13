12 Stars Who Dished Relationship Advice You Need To Hear

Getty

These celeb couples bring rom-com romance to real life!

Relationships take some serious work, especially when you're a celebrity living life under a microscope. That's why when famous couples are able to withstand the pressures of Hollywood, you know they must be doing something right!

Long lasting couples like Meryl Streep and Don Gummer or Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness know that rom-com romance isn't just for the movies. Despite their hectic schedules, they know exactly what it takes to make a relationship successful and they make it work - leaving them with lots of tidbits of relationship wisdom.

Find out what Meryl, Hugh and other celebs had to say about making their relationships work...

Ryan Reynolds, who has been married to Blake Lively since 2012, says that a key to the success of their relationship is empathy.

"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person," Ryan once told Vanity Fair.

Nicole Kidman revealed that the secret to her happy marriage is remembering why you fell in love and maintaining that spark.

"Just love each other, lavish each other with love. Also we just happen to like each other too. That works," Nicole told People on their 10th anniversary.

Jessica Biel says it's important to find someone who shares similar values, like she did with husband Justin Timberlake, who she's been married to since 2012.

"We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we're all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it's like: Score!" Jessica told Marie Claire.

Meryl Streep has been married to husband Don Gummer for over 40 years so her relationship advice is some to take to heart! She says that it's important to talk through problems, regardless of how small they may be.

"You have to talk about all the issues that arise, even the smallest things. You have to listen to your partner's problems, suggestions, and advice, and accept that you're not always right. Conversation is the key to a successful marriage," Meryl reportedly told New Zealand Women's Weekly.

Hugh Jackman says making his wife Deborra-Lee Furness a priority has been an important part of their relationship.

"Even at the Oscars, I walk out, I put my hand on my heart and I always look to Deb in the audience. Straight afterward, I will not see anybody in my dressing room until Deb's been in. Because that is my foundation, that is the rock, that is the foundation of our family, and therefore my life," Hugh told People.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to Matthew Broderick since 1997 and says it’s been beneficial to their relationship to have their own careers and independent interests.

"I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together. His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that’s been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way," Sarah said on Girlboss radio.

David Beckham dished that a good relationship is all about trusting your partner's judgement, which he does with his wife Victoria.

"We've been together for 18 years, we've been married for 16 years," David told ABC News in 2015, adding, "So you trust each other's judgment. I think that has worked for us."

Ashley Graham says that she and husband Justin Ervin recover from any arguments by playing the "nice game." The game consists of one partner complimenting the other and then flipping it around so they both get some good vibes.

"You know that feeling after you have a fight and you still have that tension? This is how we get rid of it. It calms you down from that fight and you just go right back into real life," Ashley told People.

Tom Hanks says it's all about offering unwavering support when it comes to his successful marriage to his wife Rita Wilson.

"We give each other a natural sense of support for whatever the other wants to pursue. Our marriage doesn't require vast work. We have been married 28 years and dig each other a lot," Tom reportedly said.

Chris Hemsworth stresses the importance of date nights for a successful relationship, especially after you’ve welcomed children.

"Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You've got nothing for each other. So, make sure you have date night even if it's once in a blue moon, because most of the time you're just too tired and you'd actually prefer to sleep," Chris told GQ Australia.

Jada Pinket Smith says it’s all about forgiveness when it comes to her marriage to Will Smith.

"A wise man shared with me yesterday one word responsible for his 24 years of marriage. You know what that word was... forgiveness," she wrote on social media.

Aaron Paul says that communication is key to a successful relationship and that is the most important advice he can give.

"People get in fights because they don't communicate, because you don't want to hurt the other person. If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you — you're an a--hole. My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we've never fought in our entire relationship," he told Elle.