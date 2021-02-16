Kaley Cuoco's Ex, Johnny Galecki, Fires Back After She Calls Life Before Husband 'Boring'

Instagram/Getty

The "Big Bang Theory" co-stars dated in real life during the first two seasons of the hit show before calling it off in 2009.

Kaley Cuoco may have thrown some inadvertent shade at one of her most famous former relationships without even realizing it during a sweet tribute to her fiance. But he noticed!

Sharing a picture of her and Karl Cook looking cozy in face masks and ... kissing? maybe? -- well, they certainly look happy and in love, and that was clearly the intent of Cuoco's post, even if she did call her beau "weird."

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!" Cuoco captioned the image. "I don't remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been!"

Obviously that statement was with tongue firmly planted in cheek, unless Cuoco is trying to suggest that she hardly remembers all those years as America's sweetheart on number one sitcom in the land?

Okay, it did just end in 2019, so she remembers the last several years. Oh, and by forgetting most of the early years of her "Big Bang" life, there's one other thing she seemed to be suggesting she has no recollection of.

Further, she was at least implying that her relationship with co-star Johnny Galecki was "boring." The two hooked up during the first two seasons of the show, though they kept that fact largely a secret from the public.

Thankfully for both of them and their little show that was just starting to blow up, the breakup was amicable and they were able to remain close friends. That certainly made the development of their on-screen relationship easier to navigate.

Well, if Cuoco remembers any of that.

While fans were sharing their "oohs" and "aahs" at Cuoco's sweet sentiment, Galecki chime in with his own sound effect. In just two letters, he said it all. "Um," he commented, as noted by HuffPost.

The comment didn't slip by Cuoco, who took the time to respond to his jab with, "LOL." That's not a walking back of her assertion. The playful jab was certainly enjoyed by her fans. Cuoco and Galecki have remained good friends even since the show went off the air.

In interviews, they have often spoken dearly of one another, proving that it is possible to navigate through a breakup and come out stronger than ever.

As for Cuoco's husband, he couldn't resist poking fun at their masked-up kiss -- which not enough people were laughing over -- commenting, "This is the only way I want to kiss from now on!"