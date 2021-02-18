RHOSLC Star Mary Cosby on 'Arranged' Marriage to Step-Grandfather, Doesn't Sleep in Same Bed

Bravo

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star says it was "God's will" she marry her late grandmother's husband before revealing a few intimate details about their relationship and if she's in love.

One of the most unorthodox and unexpected details for fans about the cast of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has been the marriage of Mary Cosby to her step-grandfather.

During Part 2 of the show's three-part reunion extravaganza, Mary opened up a little more about their unique union, and where things stand between the two now. While they apparently wed at her grandmother's insistence and for inheritance, Mary says the "arranged" wedding is "God's will."

"My grandmother told me, for herself, that she wanted me to take her place," said Mary, again explaining how this unusual union came to be. "Basically, Robert Sr. was 20 years younger than my grandmother. My grandmother felt like she robbed his youth. So she said, 'If something ever happens, I want you to marry one of my girls, because I know that they will be loyal to you and treat you good like you treated me.'"

After two years of prayer and contemplation, according to Mary, she and Robert tied the knot and 20 years later, they're still going strong. They even share teenage son, Robert Jr. But that doesn't mean everything is sunshine and roses in the relationship.

"Marriages are hard, they're horrible, they can be a nightmare," Mary said. But not hers, which she describes as "a beautiful one." It was never particularly orthodox to begin with, so it would make sense that it's not all that traditional now after two decades.

When asked about their current intimacy, Mary revealed that she and Robert no longer share a bed -- or even a bedroom, for that matter -- and have not had sex in the "last few years." But when asked if she's in love with him, she replied, "I absolutely think I am."

"You can’t go through a marriage for 22 years and be happy," she said, though she later said that she was happy. But then she put an emphasis on the material, adding, "Like every single Chanel, he’s bought it for me. And I haven’t had to buy myself anything. All my designer things, Robert Sr. has gotten them for me."

She used the word "think" when talking about loving her husband, and said both that you can't be happy after this many years of marriage and that she and Robert are happy.

"We're happy," she shared, getting emotional. "You can't say or do anything to take happiness away from me. It's hard to get. If you can find that in a man, it doesn't matter where he came from."

It might, however, matter how dark his complexion is. "My taste of Black guys-- that's not my taste," said Mary.

Denying vehemently, and awkwardly, that she's racist, Mary did say that she is generally more attracted to lighter-skinned men. She also commented that her husband is white, when he is not.

She did clarify that what she meant is that he's "lighter." Andy Cohen questioned her point-blank about allegations she's said she's scared of Black men at convenience stores, but Mary clarified that she's really just scared of men standing outside of them, regardless of color.

Despite footage of her admitting to the convenience store comment, Mary denied it. "I'm Black. My son is Black," she told Andy.

Ultimately, the bottom line might just be that Mary isn't that great at expressing what her thoughts are, which she even had to admit after Andy seemed to spend the entire segment repeating back what she said to him in the form of a question, trying to suss meaning out of it.

In an attempt to clarify her overall views, Mary finally said, "I need to improve on the way I convey things … The way I say things can come across offensive. I think all colors of Black are beautiful and I’m proud of it and I’m proud of my culture."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.