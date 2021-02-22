Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill Over His Very Dark Lyrics About Kobe's Death

Fans can't decide if Meek's tweets following her post are a horribly insensitive response -- or just some other random nonsense.

Vanessa Bryant may not be familiar enough with the music of Meek Mill to say if she likes it or not, but she was definitely ready to take a stand against some of his lyrical content when it pertained to the horrific helicopter crash that cost her her husband and daughter.

The line first came to the attention of Kobe Bryant fans and the internet at large last week -- and they had a lot to say about it then -- and in the intervening time it was apparently brought to the attention of his widow, as well.

She was not impressed with what she saw.

"I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," wrote Vanessa on her Instagram Stories Monday night, over a screenshot of the lyrics in question.

"I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this," she continued. "If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

While it's not yet clear if there is any relation to Vanessa's calling him out or if it's just a matter of inconvenient timing, Meek Mill began a tweetstorm shortly after Vanessa's post hit her Stories.

"I’m going back savage in this shit ... f#%k ya feelings!" he wrote in his first tweet, following very quickly on the heels of her post. That was followed by statements including "Ion trust people gotta play it raw ......" and "Head taps for n#%ga tryna pull my card!" and "Bobby back ..... we needed that."

He continued for at least the next couple of hours, with one statement that appears to be in response to -- well, something. "I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see... I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet," he tweeted. "I say random shit all day on social  ... it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally."

But while it's unclear exactly what he's referring to in these posts, if he were to take a moment to explore the comments underneath each of them, it's very evident that his fans and followers know exactly what Vanessa wrote.

"No way this is how you respond to a widow who said your lyrics were disrespectful to her husband," wrote one follower after his first tweet. There were similar sentiments in response to each of his posts.

Vanessa Bryant's post and Meek Mills' response (or totally unrelated tweets) quickly sent them both viral to the top of Twitter's trending topics as the social media platform weighed in on the controversy.

