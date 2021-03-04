Bebe Rexha Slams 'Nasty' Instagram User for Flashing Her During Live Chat, Wants Help IDing Him

Getty

Bebe Rexha is furious after an Instagram user sabotaged her IG Live chat with fans by flashing her, and she's asking her followers to help her try and identify the man who did it.

The singer had dropped by the platform to interact with her fans around 2 p.m. PT in anticipation of the release of her new song "Sacrifice," which dropped Thursday night on streaming platforms.

Things quickly went from bad to worse as Rexha had about 8,000 fans tuned into her broadcast when she started complaining about some of the comments she was getting, per a report by Variety.

It was then that Rexha decided to call the "haters" out directly, by inviting them to join her on the Live feed. "I thought he was trying to be smart … by hating on the haters," Rexha told Variety afterward. "I know it’s not the best way to go. So then I called him and I was so confused. Like: is this a joke? Is somebody filming a picture of their screen?"

But that's not what was happening at all. Instead, the man flashed her, and at the same time all of those following the stream. Rexha reportedly jumped off the stream pretty shortly afterward, but not before apologizing to her fans and lashing out at the man.

To her fans, as detailed by The Daily Mail, she said, "'I am so sorry. That is disgusting. It’s nasty that he came on my Live chat and just showed us his penis. I’m really sorry about that. I did not know that was gonna happen."

She then asked, "if you guys know his name, can you guys please send me his name so I can make sure he will never get on Instagram ever again?"

Before she shut it down completely, though, she lashed out at the man, shouting, "Yo, honestly, how could you come on my Live chat when there’s kids and people and show us your f------ d---?!"

"That was disgusting," she went on. "Plus, you should be ashamed of yourself ‘cause you have a small thingie.'"

"That guy was crazy, sick in the head," she said, finally. "I’m traumatized. What the hell was that? Honestly, I’m traumatized.'"

She then shifted to Twitter to continue her mission to identify the offender and try to refocus her energy into the positive thing she was trying to celebrate in the first place, the debut of her new single.

I need the Instagram name of the guy who did what we did. I need to report him please. Please investigate.

NOT OKAY — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 4, 2021 @BebeRexha

I’m honestly disgusted. And shook. I thought it was a joke. I can’t believe that guy was serious. I am so sorry that happened. I’m so angry. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 4, 2021 @BebeRexha

Can we please change the subject let’s talk about something happy. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 4, 2021 @BebeRexha

In a chat with Variety after the incident, Rexha called out Instagram itself for disabling a feature that would have helped her shut the incident down faster. "When you call somebody in the Live chat, they have to X themselves out now," she explained. "Before, you could X them out, so Instagram should bring back that feature."